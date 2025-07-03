Where to go for Fourth of July fireworks shows in San Diego County

As the United States celebrates its 249th birthday tomorrow, parades, fireworks shows and celebrations of all (stars and) stripes will take place throughout San Diego County. Plus, the day after the Surfrider Foundation of San Diego County will host its 19th annual "Morning After Mess" beach cleanups throughout the county.

North County

In Del Mar , the San Diego County Fair will continue, featuring a 2 p.m. patriotic parade featuring Del Mar and Solana Beach firefighters, the Marine Corps Band, Del Mar lifeguards and more. A "sensory friendly" fireworks show — "designed for individuals of all ages who experience sensory processing differences, including those with autism, PTSD, or other conditions" — will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a traditional fireworks show at 9 p.m. 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd.

Rancho Bernardo will host the 56th annual "The Spirit of the 4th" with a community fair, patriotic pet contest at 9:30 a.m., parade at 3:30 p.m., and live music from 6 p.m. until fireworks at 9 p.m. Webb Park, Avena Place on Bernardo Center Drive.

At 10 a.m., Poway will host an all-day "Old Fashioned Fourth of July & Fireworks" show, with patriotic entertainment, western reenactors, free children's crafts, train displays, old-fashioned games and a fireworks show after dark. Old Poway Park, 14134 Midland Road.

California Center for the Arts, Escondido will host the 60th annual Independence Day Festival at Grape Day Park, 321 N Broadway. The event will feature a beer garden, artisan market, games and activities for all ages and a fireworks display. Music by Back to the Garden, Kimmi Bitter and the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band.

Vista's 57th annual Independence Day Celebration will begin at 5 p.m., featuring music from the Cassie B. Project, then a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Drive.

San Marcos' Independence Day "Red, White & Boom" begins at 6 p.m. with carnival games, live entertainment, jumpers, food for sale and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive.

' Independence Day "Red, White & Boom" begins at 6 p.m. with carnival games, live entertainment, jumpers, food for sale and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Bradley Park, 1587 Linda Vista Drive. Ramona's July 4 Family Picnic & Fireworks Show will be at Olive Peirce Middle School, 1521 Hansen Lane, with events beginning at 4 p.m.

East County

Julian will host its 4th of July events, beginning at 9:30 a.m., including a parade at noon following a vintage plane flyover. The event will feature pie eating contests, a western reenactment by the Julian Doves & Desperados, and musical performances.

The Santee Salutes 4th of July Celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with live music, a patriotic ceremony, a food garden, a kids fun zone, and fireworks at 9 p.m. Town Center Community Park, 550 Park Center Drive.

Salutes 4th of July Celebration will begin at 2 p.m. with live music, a patriotic ceremony, a food garden, a kids fun zone, and fireworks at 9 p.m. Town Center Community Park, 550 Park Center Drive. At 3 p.m., El Cajon will celebrate July 4th with children's train rides, games, food vendors, live music and other activities, including a fireworks show after dark. Kennedy Park, 1675 E. Madison Ave.

South County

Chula Vista's FourthFest will return to the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, 2800 Olympic Parkway. The event will feature a simultaneous broadcast in English and Spanish through Amor 102.9 FM. The Elite Athlete Training Center's gates will open at 7 p.m. and fireworks will begin at 9 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to bring their own blankets and chairs. Food trucks will be available.

Central San Diego

Coronado's Independence Day festivities will begin at 7 a.m. with the 52nd Crown City Classic 12K run, followed by the parade at 10 a.m., beginning at First Street at Orange Avenue. At 12:30 p.m., Adrian Empire Demonstration and SD Star Wars Society will host a photo-op at Star Park. At 2 p.m., the U.S. Navy Leap Frog demonstration will begin in the skies above the city; a public kids concert begins at Spreckels Park at 2:30 p.m.; a patriotic concert at Spreckels at 4 p.m.; and fireworks over the Coronado Golf Course at 9 p.m.

At 12:30 p.m., Adrian Empire Demonstration and SD Star Wars Society will host a photo-op at Star Park. At 2 p.m., the U.S. Navy Leap Frog demonstration will begin in the skies above the city; a public kids concert begins at Spreckels Park at 2:30 p.m.; a patriotic concert at Spreckels at 4 p.m.; and fireworks over the Coronado Golf Course at 9 p.m. At 3 p.m., Naval Base Point Loma will host "Freedom Fest," a Fourth of July celebration that includes activities, a contest with prizes, food, entertainment, and a view of all four barges of the "Big Bay Boom." Harbor Drive Annex, Naval Base Point Loma.

Also at 7 p.m., the Maritime Museum will host a BBQ dinner and fireworks show aboard the historic Berkeley or the waterfront barge. 1492 N. Harbor Drive.

The Rady Shell will host "4th of July: America in Song," featuring the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way.

will host "4th of July: America in Song," featuring the San Diego Symphony Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way. SeaWorld San Diego, 500 Sea World Drive, will put on an 18-minute fireworks salute the country's service members starting at 9 p.m.

Big Bay Boom

The Port of San Diego's Big Bay Boom will begin at 9 p.m. on San Diego Bay. Fireworks will be discharged simultaneously from four barges placed strategically around San Diego Bay. The show can be viewed from most anywhere along the northern and central parts of San Diego Bay. The most popular areas to watch are at Shelter Island, Spanish Landing Park, Harbor Island, Embarcadero Parks North & South, Seaport Village, Cesar Chavez Park and Coronado Ferry Landing. All attendees are encouraged to arrive early, bring a lawn chair and/or blanket and bring a radio to tune into the musical simulcast that will be broadcast live on 91X FM radio.

"The Port of San Diego is excited to welcome thousands of people to the waterfront for an unforgettable Independence Day celebration," said Danielle Moore, chair of the Board of Port Commissioners. "The Big Bay Boom is a tradition that lights up our skyline, supports local businesses, and brings our community together along our beautiful San Diego Bay."

The Metropolitan Transit System will ramp up Trolley service so attendees can avoid gridlock traffic, parking hassles, and enjoy the fireworks and fun.

Trolley service will be added on all three lines serving the Big Bay Boom before and after the fireworks show.

Before the event, Green Line Trolleys will arrive at all stations every 15 minutes or better, with additional trips from SDSU added two hours prior to the event's start time. UC San Diego Blue Line Trolleys will serve all stations every 15 minutes prior to the event's start time and Orange Line Trolleys will operate on a Sunday schedule.

After the event, Green Line Trolleys will depart from stations every 15 minutes or better, with additional trips until 9:50 p.m. Blue Line Trolleys will run every 15 minutes service in both directions, with an additional trip from Santa Fe Depot to UTC at 9:45 p.m. and Orange Line Trolleys will depart from 12th & Imperial every 15 minutes until 10:30 p.m.

Beach cleanups

The day after Independence Day, the Surfrider Foundation of San Diego County will host its 19th annual "Morning After Mess" beach cleanups throughout the county.

In 2024, 688 volunteers removed 3,906 pounds of debris in three hours across nine coastal sites following the Fourth of July.

This year, volunteers can give back at: Imperial Beach, Ocean Beach, Oceanside Beach, Seaport Village, OB Dog Beach & Estuary, Mission Beach, Fiesta Island, Pacific Beach and Moonlight beach from 9 a.m. to noon.

The cleanups are free and open to the public. Registration is available at surfriderSD.org/mam. Cleanup supplies (bags, gloves, and grabbers) will be provided while supplies last. Participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable gear if available.

"These beach cleanups are often the first step for many community members on their journey toward environmental stewardship," said Gabriel Racca, Surfrider Foundation San Diego beach cleanup coordinator. "After witnessing the impact of single-use plastics on our beaches, people are often inspired to make lasting changes in their daily habits. We're proud to be a starting point in their path toward protecting and caring for the environment."