SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The Princes in the Tower

Published November 17, 2023 at 4:15 PM PST
Find out if the 15th-century murder of two princes in the Tower of London can be solved.
Premieres Wednesday, Nov 22, 2023 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS App + Encore Sunday, Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2

Find out if one of history’s greatest cold cases—the imprisonment of two princes in the Tower of London—can finally be solved. Were the boys murdered by their uncle King Richard III for the throne? Or was it a massive conspiracy to hide the truth?

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | The Princes in the Tower

Watch On Your Schedule:

This episode will be available to stream with the PBS App for a limited time.

Extend your viewing window with KPBS Passport, a benefit for members supporting KPBS at $60 or more yearly, using your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, AppleTV, Amazon Fire or Chromecast. Learn how to activate your benefit now.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Who Were the Princes in the Tower?

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, online membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
