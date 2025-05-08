San Diego County Supervisors OK plans for 2 affordable housing projects

The county Board of Supervisors today voted unanimously to approve two affordable housing projects on county-owned surplus land for senior citizens and families in Escondido and San Diego.

One development at 5202 University Ave. in San Diego will feature 90 units for senior residents in San Diego's Mid-City area. The second, with 134 units catering to seniors and families, is planned at 620 E. Valley Parkway in Escondido.

According to Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer's office, the 224 units in both projects are deed-restricted and income-qualified.

"The projects will include services for residents, and support walkable, transit-oriented communities aligned with the region's climate and equity goals," Lawson-Remer's office said, adding that the board's vote "clears the way for development to begin on both sites."

"The county closely collaborated with the cities of San Diego and Escondido to identify need, accelerate approvals and streamline development," the office added.

In March 2022, supervisors authorized county staff to start a bidding process for a ground lease and development of affordable housing for the county- owned parcel in Escondido.

The San Diego Community Housing Corporation and National Community Renaissance of California are set to develop the Escondido project, which will also feature a 5,800-square-foot child care center that will be open to the public, according to information on the board's agenda.

In April 2023, supervisors approved looking at transferring the University Avenue location to the San Diego Housing Commission. The site sits next to Casa Colina, an affordable housing development owned by the SDHC. Officials said they plan to rehabilitate Casa Colina over the next few years.

"SDHC's standard development practice is to ground lease property to its nonprofit affiliate, who will then partner with an affordable housing developer to construct the affordable housing project," according to the county.

Supervisors complimented both projects during Wednesday's meeting.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said the Escondido project featuring child care next to senior housing as "a wonderful combination," and added that Mayor Dane White is very supportive.

Supervisor Monica Montgomery-Steppe said it was "really good any time a project comes forward like this, that we're able to see the efforts of staff and our partners prioritizing the very low-income units and also units for our seniors."

Lawson-Remer said while the county may not receive credit for the state-required regional housing needs allocation, she couldn't think of a better example of partnership.

"We made a commitment nearly four years ago to try to build nearly 10,000 units on public land, and I think we are well on our way," added Lawson- Remer, who has served as acting board chair since the departure of former Supervisor Nora Vargas in January.

According to Lawson-Remer's office, that goal "is designed to rally all levels of government to help solve one of San Diego's most urgent challenges."

During a public comment period, SDCHC President Ted Miyahara said the Escondido project "is the best use for the site."

"We're housing some of the region's most vulnerable populations," Miyahara added.