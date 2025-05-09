Former 'Teacher of the Year' sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for sex crimes

Editor's note: This story contains graphic depictions of sexual activity with a minor.

A former teacher at Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City who was once named one of San Diego County's top educators was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in state prison for sex crimes involving two minors.

Prosecutors say Jacqueline Ma, 36, groomed two boys and entered into a sexual relationship with one of the boys beginning when he was 12 years old.

Ma, who was named one of San Diego County's 2022 "teachers of the year," was arrested in early 2023. She previously faced up to a potential 165- years-to-life prison sentence before pleading guilty earlier this year to four sex crime counts, including lewd acts on a child and possessing matter depicting a minor engaging in sexual conduct.

At her sentencing hearing in Chula Vista Superior Court, Ma issued a tearful apology in which she said, "I am deeply ashamed of my actions."

She said she "manipulated" and "deceived" the boys and said the boys' families trusted her.

"I ripped away their childhood," Ma said. "Instead of following the path of what a teacher should be, I let my selfishness override the boys' best interests."

Her defense attorney, Patrick Griffin, said his client pleaded guilty and agreed to 30 years to life in prison "because it was the right thing to do" and would spare the victims from having to go forward with a trial. Griffin said she's been undergoing therapy while in custody "to understand what went on here," but "does not expect forgiveness" from the victims or their families.

Neither boy attended the hearing and their family members did not make statements in court.

Deputy District Attorney Drew Hart did relay the sentiments of the mother of one of the boys, stating "She cannot believe she trusted her and she is otherwise speechless."

Before imposing the sentence, San Diego Superior Court Judge Enrique Camarena noted that "the grooming activity occurred in plain sight and the true nature of the defendant's conduct was not recognized because she was a well-regarded and award-winning teacher."

The judge also described what happened as more than "a single lapse of judgment," but rather "a prolonged pattern of child sexual abuse."

Police were first alerted after the mother of one of the victims reported finding troubling messages between her son and Ma.

At a preliminary hearing held in Chula Vista Superior Court, National City Police Department Detective Colleen Stanich testified that in the messages, Ma directed the boy — referred to in court as John Doe 1 — to delete some of the messages or to communicate with her in "vanish mode" so the messages would eventually disappear.

If You Need Help San Diego County Child Abuse Hotline: 858-560-2191



The detective said she later spoke with Ma about her connection to the boy and Ma told her, "It's complicated and I may have blurred the lines."

A subsequent search of Ma's cellphone turned up numerous text messages within a hidden application.

Many of those messages described sex acts between Ma and the boy, while others included explicit photographs of John Doe 1, Stanich testified. In other messages, Ma described being in love with John Doe 1 and being saddened that their relationship would not last and he would eventually start dating girls his own age.

Ma was initially charged solely in connection with John Doe 1, but prosecutors later added additional charges regarding a second boy, referred to as John Doe 2.

At the preliminary hearing, prosecutors alleged Ma exchanged a series of sexually charged text messages with John Doe 2 starting when he was 11.

John Doe 2 told police that he and Ma had devised a "plan" for him to meet with her in her classroom, Stanich testified. When he entered the classroom, Ma took off her shirt and "tried to get close to him," but the boy left the classroom because he was afraid, the detective said.

Stanich testified that Ma groomed both boys by buying them gifts, including clothes and gaming-related items.