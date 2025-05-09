Activists celebrate motherhood from inside Las Colinas Detention Facility

Standing in the hot midday sun outside the Las Colinas Detention Facility, a small group of activists announced a celebration of motherhood behind bars.

Yusef Miller, executive director of both the North County Equity and Justice Coalition and Saving Lives In-Custody California, said today’s party was a year in the making.

“The theme of today's Mother's Day is celebrating hope,” Miller said.

Everyone has a mother, and many women are mothers, but not all of us get to be with our mothers to celebrate on their special day, according to Miller. He and a small group of mostly mothers created the first Mother's Day celebration inside the Las Colinas.

“We want to change this day from something solemn into something celebratory,” Miller said.

Cheryl Canson, founder of Treat M.I. Don’t Mistreat M.I. said perfection isn’t a prerequisite for motherhood.

“We want to help you forgive yourself and know that we all make mistakes,” Canson said.

The group worked with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for over a year to organize the event. Assistant Sheriff Dustin Lopez says the department allows events like these because it can help detainees with life after incarceration.

“Even though they're behind these walls right now, they're part of our society. They will leave these walls. They will reintegrate with their families,” Lopez said.

The 45-acre facility was opened in August 2014 and can house 1,280 women. Friday's party will be jam-packed, according to Miller.

"There's going to be a band. There's going to be a comedian. There's going to be a motivational speaker. Some special foods. A special treat to let these women know that not throwaway people,” Miller said.