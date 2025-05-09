Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

Activists celebrate motherhood from inside Las Colinas Detention Facility

By Matthew Bowler / Video Journalist
Published May 9, 2025 at 5:54 PM PDT

Standing in the hot midday sun outside the Las Colinas Detention Facility, a small group of activists announced a celebration of motherhood behind bars.

Yusef Miller, executive director of both the North County Equity and Justice Coalition and Saving Lives In-Custody California, said today’s party was a year in the making.

“The theme of today's Mother's Day is celebrating hope,” Miller said.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Everyone has a mother, and many women are mothers, but not all of us get to be with our mothers to celebrate on their special day, according to Miller. He and a small group of mostly mothers created the first Mother's Day celebration inside the Las Colinas.

“We want to change this day from something solemn into something celebratory,” Miller said.

Cheryl Canson, founder of Treat M.I. Don’t Mistreat M.I. said perfection isn’t a prerequisite for motherhood.

“We want to help you forgive yourself and know that we all make mistakes,” Canson said.

The group worked with the San Diego Sheriff’s Department for over a year to organize the event. Assistant Sheriff Dustin Lopez says the department allows events like these because it can help detainees with life after incarceration.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

“Even though they're behind these walls right now, they're part of our society. They will leave these walls. They will reintegrate with their families,” Lopez said.

The 45-acre facility was opened in August 2014 and can house 1,280 women. Friday's party will be jam-packed, according to Miller.

"There's going to be a band. There's going to be a comedian. There's going to be a motivational speaker. Some special foods. A special treat to let these women know that not throwaway people,” Miller said.

Tags

Quality of Life Women
Matthew Bowler
Matthew Bowler is an award-winning journalist from San Diego. Bowler comes from a long line of San Diego journalists. Both his father and grandfather worked as journalists covering San Diego. He is also a third generation San Diego State University graduate, where he studied art with a specialty in painting and printmaking. Bowler moved to the South of France after graduating from SDSU. While there he participated in many art exhibitions. The newspaper “La Marseillaise” called his work “les oeuvres impossible” or “the impossible works.” After his year in Provence, Bowler returned to San Diego and began to work as a freelance photographer for newspapers and magazines. Some years later, he discovered his passion for reporting the news, for getting at the truth, for impacting lives. Bowler is privileged to have received many San Diego Press Club Awards along with two Emmy's.
See stories by Matthew Bowler
More News