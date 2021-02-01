Monday, June 6 and Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand now with KPBS Passport!

—Featuring interviews with Oprah Winfrey, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Bishop Michael Curry, Cornel West, Pastor Shirley Caesar, Rev. Al Sharpton, Yolanda Adams, Rev. William Barber II, BeBe Winans, Bishop Vashti Murphy McKenzie and more!—

THE BLACK CHURCH: THIS IS OUR STORY, THIS IS OUR SONG is a moving four-hour, two-part series from executive producer, host and writer Henry Louis Gates, Jr., the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor at Harvard University and director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research.

THE BLACK CHURCH: Extended Trailer

The series traces the 400-year-old story of the Black church in America, all the way down to its bedrock role as the site of African American survival and grace, organizing and resilience, thriving and testifying, autonomy and freedom, solidarity and speaking truth to power.

Jennifer Hudson On the Power of Church

The documentary reveals how Black people have worshipped and, through their spiritual journeys, improvised ways to bring their faith traditions from Africa to the New World, while translating them into a form of Christianity that was not only truly their own, but a redemptive force for a nation whose original sin was found in their ancestors’ enslavement across the Middle Passage.

First Black Run Institutions

Renowned participants in the series include media executive and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey; singer, songwriter, producer and philanthropist John Legend; singer and actress Jennifer Hudson; Presiding Bishop Michael Curry of The Episcopal Church; gospel legends Yolanda Adams, Pastor Shirley Caesar and BeBe Winans; civil rights leaders Rev. Al Sharpton and Rev. William Barber II; scholar Cornel West; and many more.

John Legend Credits the Church for His Music Career

Through their interviews, viewers will be transported by the songs that speak to one’s soul, by preaching styles that have moved congregations and a nation, and by beliefs and actions that drew African Americans from the violent margins of society to the front lines of change.

1 of 12 Host, Henry Louis Gates Jr. inside of Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga. Courtesy of McGee Media 2 of 12 Host, Henry Louis Gates Jr., admires the mural at Church of God In Christ West Angeles. Courtesy of McGee Media 3 of 12 Host, Henry Louis Gates Jr. standing in front of stained glass at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago. Courtesy of McGee Media 4 of 12 Host, Henry Louis Gates Jr. (right), speaks to recording artist John Legend (left). Courtesy of McGee Media 5 of 12 Host, Henry Louis Gates Jr. (right), poses with actress Jennifer Hudson (left). Courtesy of McGee Media 6 of 12 Recording artist Yolanda Adams talks to host, Henry Louis Gates Jr. Courtesy of McGee Media 7 of 12 President Barack Obama delivers the eulogy at the funeral of Reverend Clementa Pinckney at the College of Charleston. Courtesy of Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson 8 of 12 Host, Henry Louis Gates Jr. (right), poses with Bishop Vashti McKenzie (left, at Mother Emanuel AME (Charleston, S.C). Courtesy of McGee Media 9 of 12 A Negro camp meeting in the South, a man preaching with arm raised to a group in the woods. Courtesy of Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, The New York Public Library 10 of 12 Members of the Pentecostal church praising the Lord. (undated photo) Courtesy of Library of Congress 11 of 12 Negroes arriving in Chicago from the south. Chicago, Ill. (undated photo) Courtesy of General Commission on Archives and History (GCAH) of the United Methodist Church, Madison, New Jersey 12 of 12 Praise house at Sapelo, a rustic cabin type structure used as a church with a bell in front. (undated photo) Courtesy of Photograph by Muriel and Malcolm Bell, Library of Congress

For many, the Black church is their house of worship. For some, it is an engine for social justice. For others, it is a place of transcendent cultural gifts exported to the world, from the soulful voices of preachers and congregants, to the sublime sounds of gospel music. For the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., going to church in America also was “the most segregated hour” of the week.

THE BLACK CHURCH will explore the changing nature of worship spaces and the men and women who shepherded them from the pulpit, the choir loft and church pews. The churches are also a world within a world, where Black Americans could be themselves; and the epicenter of the freedom struggle that revolutionized the United States across slavery and abolition, Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the Great Migration, and the civil rights movement.

Prathia Hall’s Inspires MLK’s “I Have A Dream"

Throughout the series, viewers will witness much of this world expand out to politics, culture and education, as churches are born, denominations are fractured, and leaders are made and critiqued in their quest to bring the Word to the world and the world to a higher ground.

The Black Vote Decides U.S. Presidential Elections

At once a liberating and traditional center of power, the church in Gates’s telling is at a crossroads today, torn between social issues and justice, human rights and inequality, secular and spiritual trends, the past and future, prompting many to wonder whether the churches of their parents and grandparents have become closed off to the most important issues of the time.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Reflects on the Black Church

The Black church has taken people from the valley to “the mountaintop” and, as some of the most influential Black voices today reflect on the meaning of the church in their lives and to the country, the series will contemplate where the “promised land” is for this generation and the next.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Part 1 Monday, June 6 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the roots of African American religion beginning with the trans-Atlantic slave trade and the extraordinary ways enslaved Africans preserved and adapted their faith practices from the brutality of slavery to emancipation.

Fisk Minstrel Show

Part 2 Tuesday, June 7 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV - Discover how the Black church expanded its reach to address social inequality and minister to those in need, from the Jim Crow South to the heroic phase of the civil rights movement and the Black church’s role in the present.

Current Political Movements and the Traditions of the Church

Filmmaker Quote

“Our series is a riveting and systematic exploration of the myriad ways in which African Americans have worshipped God in their own images, and continue to do so today, from the plantation and prayer houses, to camp meetings and store-front structures, to mosques and mega-churches," says Dr. Gates. "This is the story and song our ancestors bequeathed to us, and it comes at a time in our country when the very things they struggled and died for — faith and freedom, justice and equality, democracy and grace — all are on the line. No social institution in the Black community is more central and important than the Black church.”

A Church That Is Welcoming to All

