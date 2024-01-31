San Diego Mueseum Month returns with over 60 participating locations

San Diego Museum Month is celebrating its 35th anniversary this February. To commemorate the occasion, over 60 museums and cultural institutions will participate throughout San Diego County. This year's edition includes five new additions to the roster and, for the first time, incorporates works by Baja California artists.

Patrons can now pick up a Museum Month pass at more than 80 San Diego public libraries that grant 50% off admission to county museums, historic sites, gardens, zoos and aquariums. Passes are also available online starting Feb. 1. Please note that some locations may require physical copies only. Passes can be used for half-off admission four times at any of the museum locations that are part of this program. The program officially launches on Feb. 1, 2024.

About animals

Birch Aquarium at Scripps : Sea the world in ocean blue at Birch Aquarium. Friends and family can explore the day and meet Little Blue Penguins and their feeders, learn about sea turtles and incredible exhibits starring sea horses and gigantic kelp forests. Details: 2300 Expedition Way, La Jolla. Please note advanced reservations are required for all guests.

San Diego Museum Council Two wolves walk together in Julian's California Wolf Center in this undated photo.

California Wolf Center : Visitors can book a group or private tour to learn about wolf behavior, conservation, and — of course — see the forest puppies in person. Details: California Wolf Center, Julian. Note: Tours of the resident wolf packs at the conservation facility are by appointment only.

Living Coast Discovery Center : Not feeling up to competing against crowds at the zoo or aquarium? At The Living Coast Discovery Center guests can experience guided trail hikes with wildlife educators to learn about San Diego Bay National Wildlife Refuge and get up and personal with local wildlife. Details: 1000 Gunpowder Point Drive, Chula Vista.

On culture

Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center (CPMCC) : Discover Chicana/o, Latina/o, and indigenous culture and history with historic murals, arts exhibitions and other educational programming. CPMCC holds an exhibit space for visitors that features artwork by local artists every four weeks on rotation. Details: 1960 National Ave., San Diego.

Heritage of the Americas Museum : The Heritage of the Americas Museum is the perfect place to broaden your knowledge. It’s filled with unique artifacts that feature prehistoric and historic art and culture of the Americas and natural history of the world. Details: 12110 Cuyamaca College Drive West, El Cajon.

San Diego Chinese Historical Museum : Visitors can expect to see San Diego history through the preservation of Chinese art, history and culture. The museum offers walking tours, crafts for kids and historical exhibits housing artifacts and other cultural treasures. Details: 404 Third Ave., Embacedero.

For kids

LEGOLAND and SEA LIFE Aquarium : The park and its aquarium is now included in Museum Month’s celebration. The resort is filled with more than 60 rides, as well as shows and attractions for families with children between ages 2-12. Details: LEGOLAND California Resort, 1 Legoland Drive, Carlsbad. Note: Advance reservations are required.

New Children’s Museum : There is approximately 50,000-square-foot space where kids ages 12 and under can interact, engage and play with art. Visitors can enjoy the museum cafe, a quiet space for adults with infants and an outdoor park. Details: 200 W. Island Ave., San Diego.

San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum : The museum is a place for kids to curb their curiosity with hands-on science, art and world culture activities. Visitors can come with both their thinking caps and fun glasses by encountering interactive indoor and outdoor exhibits. Details: 320 North Broadway, Escondido.

Local history

Lemon Grove Parsonage Museum : The area’s namesake comes from the lemon orchards, mercantile and packing houses that helped fuel San Diego’s post agricultural economy. Visitors will be enlightened by exhibits that enrich the area’s history and more. Details: Treganza Heritage Park, 3200 Main St., Lemon Grove.

San Diego History Center : Commemorate San Diego’s history by visiting the history center’s multiple exhibits and featured events. Take a sip of San Diego’s beer-crafting history by trying out some craft brews or watch featured screenings. Details: 1649 El Prado, Suite 3, Balboa Park.

Outdoors

San Diego Museum Council A showroom of convertibles are displayed at the Deer Park Winery & Auto Museum in this undated photo.

Deer Park Winery and Auto : Love cars and wine? This may be the next best thing. Deer Park Winery and Auto has an impressive collection of convertibles spanning from the 1800s to the 1980s along with award-winning wines that will have any visitor cruise into a day full of fun. Details: 29013 Champagne Blvd., Escondido.

Japanese Friendship Garden : Find Zen in the everyday with a visit to the Japanese Friendship Garden. Not only do visitors get to explore the expansive gardens, but they can also view exhibits, such as Modern Nihonga / Makoto Hoshina, or participate in this upcoming Setsubun. Details: 2215 Pan American Road. E., Balboa Park.

About the ocean

California Surf Museum : San Diego is known for its surf culture, and for over 30 years, the San Diego surf museum has been the hub for a permanent collection that cultivates its watery history and the surfers who contributed to it. Details: 312 Pier View Way, Oceanside.

Maritime Museum : Ever want to feel like the captain of your own ship? Visitors can embark on a historical journey at the Maritime Museum that is fun for all ages. Patrons will learn about the golden age of sailing, have the opportunity to join guided tours and engage in facilitated workshops. Details: At Star of India Wharf, 1492 North Harbor Drive, San Diego.

Of visual arts

Museum of Photographic Arts : The MOPA is a home full of photographic wonder. Visitors can experience the brilliance of photography and film and walk through exhibits that visually teach history, environment and current affairs. Details: 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park.

Visions Museum of Textile Art : Textiles are more than spinning yarn or threading cotton into fabric. It’s also an art. At the Visions Museum of Textile Art, visitors can witness textiles as thought-provoking works of art, ones that transform our relationship with a different art medium that is enjoyable and awe-inspiring. Details: 2825 Dewey Road, Suite 100, Liberty Station.

Tyler Curtis, WNDRMuseum / San Diego Museum Council Display of “Inside Out” at the WNDR Museum engages its audience through light and technology in San Diego, on Jan. 25, 2022.

WNDR Museum : Step into a world of lights and experimental art. WNDR museum is a visually and technologically "interactive experience" that tests all the senses and gives visitors the opportunity to engage and touch the museum's art. Details: 422 Market St., Downtown San Diego.

On planes, trains and automobiles

The Miniature Engineering Craftsmanship Museum : For those obsessed with engine mechanics and miniatures, this is for you. The museum’s focus centers on honoring working craftsmanship, such as metal and wood working on a small scale and includes over 450 various working engines. Details: 3190 Lionshead Ave., Carlsbad.

San Diego Automotive Museum : What could be better than engaging in a technological map of automobile history? Adults and kids can explore and learn by viewing an exhibit curated of motorcycles and cars, engaging with the kids corner, or trying out their racing simulator. Details: 2080 Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park.

San Diego International Airport Arts Program : Museum Month now welcomes the San Diego International Airport Arts Program on their roster. Although some sections are restricted for ticketed travelers, the program aims to exhibit artwork that engages all visitors with an unforgettable experience. Details: 3225 N Harbor Drive, San Diego.

Educational

San Diego Natural History Museum : The museum is home to a timeline of history ranging from prehistoric to present. Visitors can explore and discover film, multiple exhibits and interactive play areas for children. Details: San Diego Natural History Museum, 1788 El Prado, Balboa Park.