45th Annual Ramona Rodeo
The 2026 Ramona Rodeo is celebrating it's 45th year. The iconic western event takes place in downtown Ramona at the Ramona Outdoor Community Center from August 27th to the 29th. Attendees can watch competitions in traditional rodeo events such as barrel racing, team roping, steer wrestling, bareback bronc riding, mutton busting and bull riding.
Miss Rodeo California Sujhey Rosas opens the 2026 Ramona Rodeo on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
Rodeo attendees sit at the top of the stands adorned by American flags at the 45th Annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
Riders participating in the rodeo festivities warm up their horses outside the gates of the Ramona Rodeo on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
The American flag is hung for display over the arena of the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27th, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
Members of the VIP seating section bow their heads in prayer during the opening ceremonies at the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
The bird singing group Kumeyaay Boogie performs tradition bird songs on Native American Heritage Night at the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
A pair of chaps with custom leather designs belonging to one of the competitors set to compete in the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
Junior Ramona Rodeo Queen Carrie Vincent (left) and Ramona Rodeo Queen Stella Erb (right) parade flags around the arena during opening ceremonies at the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27th, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
Two competitors in the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo tape their hands in before competition on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
A bareback rider prepares for the gate to open during competition at the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
A bronco tries to buck off it's rider during the bareback bronc riding competition at the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
American-flag-themed cowboy boots on a young rodeo attendee at the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27th, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
The 45th annual Ramona Rodeo has a variety of local food stalls and vendors throughout on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
A rodeo competitor participating in the Tie-Down Roping competition has successfully roped a calf and is tying three legs while his horse keeps tension on the line at the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27th, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
A spectator at the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo hoists her child on her shoulder during a break between competition on August 27th, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
A competitor in the Breakaway Roping snags a calf at the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
A competitor in the Team Roping competition chases after a steer at the 45th annual Ramona Rodeo on August 27th, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
A bull rider attempts to ride a bull for more than eight seconds at the 45th Ramona Rodeo in Ramona, CA on August 27, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis)
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