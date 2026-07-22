In photos: Pets and owners bring pop culture to life at PAWmicon cosplay contest
Comic-Con week kicked off with a furry twist as costumed pets and their owners gathered at San Diego's Balboa Park for Helen Woodward Animal Center's PAWmicon 2026.
A SpongeBob-themed entry for the pet cosplay contest at Balboa Park on July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)
A PAWmicon attendee shows off their dog at the PAWmicon pet cosplay contest at Balboa Park on July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)
A Star Wars-themed pet cosplay at Balboa Park on July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)
A PAWmicon T-shirt available at the contest at Balboa Park on July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)
A dog dressed up as the character Homelander from "The Boys" poses for a photo at Balboa Park on July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)
A dog dressed as a boxer sits on a chair at Balboa Park on July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)
A dog wearing a red cape enjoys the festivities at PAWmicon at Balboa Park on July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)
Attendees browse one of the many vendor tents at PAWmicon on July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)
A PAWmicon contestant shows off their costume at Balboa Park on July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)
A PAWmicon attendee and their dog pose for a photo at Balboa Park on July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Helen Woodward Animal Center)
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