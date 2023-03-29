Where (and how) to watch the SDSU vs. Florida Atlantic match-up in the Final Four

This season, the San Diego State University men's basketball team is unprecedented and historic.

For the first time, the Aztecs are going to the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. To say that fans are ecstatic is an understatement.

“Aztec for life!" sophomore Jenna Klune said. "So excited, can’t wait to cheer them on!”

If you're a longtime fan or new to the bandwagon, SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said all are welcome.

“We’ll take as many fans as we can get,” he said. “The bandwagon has got room for everybody and we embrace the fact that people who didn’t know San Diego State University basketball are starting to find out about it, and the national stage gives us an opportunity just to show what a special place this is and what a good program we have.”

If you're not joining the Aztecs in Houston this Saturday as they face the Florida Atlantic Owls, here are some ways to watch (or listen) to the game live.



TV

The game between the No. 5 Aztecs and No. 9 Owls airs nationally on CBS this Saturday starting at 3:09 p.m. Pacific Time. In San Diego, you can watch the game on CBS8.



Streaming

For cord-cutters, the game is available for streaming on Paramount+ as well as the NCAA website and the NCAA March Madness Live app (though a subscription to a cable service may be required). It is also available on YouTube TV and Hulu with a subscription.



Radio

If you cannot watch, you can listen to the play-by-play at San Diego Sports 760.



Watch parties

It's fun to watch sports with friends. SDSU Associated Students is hosting a free watch party at Viejas Arena on campus. The first 2,500 attendees receive free Final Four rally towels. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Or you can attend the many other watch parties around town listed below.