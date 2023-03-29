Give Now
Where (and how) to watch the SDSU vs. Florida Atlantic match-up in the Final Four

By Alexander Nguyen / Multimedia Producer, North County
Published March 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM PDT
NCAA Creighton San Diego St Basketball
Mike Stewart
/
AP
San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net after an Elite 8 college basketball game between Creighton and San Diego State in the South Regional of the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. San Diego State won 57-56.

This season, the San Diego State University men's basketball team is unprecedented and historic.

For the first time, the Aztecs are going to the Final Four of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. To say that fans are ecstatic is an understatement.

“Aztec for life!" sophomore Jenna Klune said. "So excited, can’t wait to cheer them on!”

If you're a longtime fan or new to the bandwagon, SDSU coach Brian Dutcher said all are welcome.

“We’ll take as many fans as we can get,” he said. “The bandwagon has got room for everybody and we embrace the fact that people who didn’t know San Diego State University basketball are starting to find out about it, and the national stage gives us an opportunity just to show what a special place this is and what a good program we have.”

If you're not joining the Aztecs in Houston this Saturday as they face the Florida Atlantic Owls, here are some ways to watch (or listen) to the game live.

TV

The game between the No. 5 Aztecs and No. 9 Owls airs nationally on CBS this Saturday starting at 3:09 p.m. Pacific Time. In San Diego, you can watch the game on CBS8.

Streaming

For cord-cutters, the game is available for streaming on Paramount+ as well as the NCAA website and the NCAA March Madness Live app (though a subscription to a cable service may be required). It is also available on YouTube TV and Hulu with a subscription.

Radio

If you cannot watch, you can listen to the play-by-play at San Diego Sports 760.

Watch parties

It's fun to watch sports with friends. SDSU Associated Students is hosting a free watch party at Viejas Arena on campus. The first 2,500 attendees receive free Final Four rally towels. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Or you can attend the many other watch parties around town listed below.

Draft Republic
  • Sports
  • Food

Watch the Madness at Draft Republic

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3 PM
Draft Republic Carlsbad
SDSU Aztec Men's Basketball Watch Party At Alesmith
  • Sports
  • Food

SDSU Aztec Men's Basketball Watch Party At Alesmith

This event is in the past.
Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2 PM
AleSmith Brewing Company
SDSU Men's Basketball Watch Party
  • Sports
  • Family

Final Four Watch Party at Viejas Arena

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2 PM
Viejas Arena
Free
March Madness Viewing Party
  • Sports
  • Food

March Madness Viewing Party at Little Italy Food Hall

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3 PM
Little Italy Food Hall
SDSU Aztecs Final Four Viewing Party
  • Sports
  • Food

SDSU Aztecs Final Four Viewing Party at Quartyard

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1 PM
Quartyard
Free
Gaslamp Hoops
  • Sports
  • Family
  • Kids
  • Teens
  • Outdoors
  • Food

Gaslamp Hoops Returns For The Final 4 Viewing

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 9 AM
Gaslamp Quarter
Screenshot 2023-03-29 104019.png
  • Sports
  • Food
  • Family
  • Teens
  • Kids

Final 4 Viewing at Park101

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3 PM
Park 101 - Carlsbad
Free

Alexander Nguyen
As web producer, Alexander Nguyen is responsible for covering breaking news online, writing web stories, and copy editing and updating the station’s website and social media. Alexander has covered Southern California extensively for several publications, including Patch, Times of San Diego, MyNewsLA.com, and NBC San Diego where he won several Society of Professional Journalists and San Diego Press Club awards for his writing. Alexander is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and San Diego Press Club. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and a master’s degree in journalism innovation from Syracuse University.
