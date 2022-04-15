KPBS investigations reveal abuse, negligence at San Diego area senior care facilities

As COVID-19 overwhelmed nursing homes in March 2020, KPBS started reporting on the pandemic’s profound effect on the vulnerable men and women living in long-term care facilities.
Stories on high case numbers, poor infection control and staffing shortages led to other pieces. KPBS launched investigations into how nursing homes’ financial statements are manipulated, creating false images of quality care while masking big profits for owners.
KPBS’s stories on a series of sexual assaults in local facilities laid bare lax oversight. An accused sexual predator was allowed to continue to work inside nursing homes even as the state investigated him for violating women in his care. Soon after the stories aired, the man was arrested and charged. In March 2022, a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a nursing home resident.
-
For years, Matthew Fluckiger job-hopped among nursing facilities in eastern San Diego County, assaulting women at each stop, before finally being arrested in 2020.
-
California Department of Public Health investigators knew that certified nursing assistant Matthew Fluckiger had been accused of sex crimes by women at multiple nursing homes in El Cajon and La Mesa. Yet, the agency waited years to revoke his license.
-
Sexual assault case in Avocado Post Acute nursing home exposes wide gaps between what is supposed to happen when abuse occurs in nursing homes and what sometimes actually happens.
-
In recent years, residents at Avocado Post Acute provided its residents with far less care from registered nurses than regulators expected while reporting millions in yearly profits, according to a KPBS analysis of its finances.
-
A driver at the facility was assigned to be a caregiver for two elderly COVID-19 patients. He received little training and was not tested for the virus before interacting with other residents.
-
State officials say their plan would establish a more frequent presence in nursing homes. Critics argue it would weaken oversight by turning the state’s inspectors into consultants.
-
As COVID-19 vaccinations near completion and cases drop 98 percent, there's growing pressure on the state to allow families to visit nursing home residents inside their rooms.
-
An expert says its crucial for friends and family to stay in touch with home-bound seniors during outbreak.