KPBS investigations reveal abuse, negligence at San Diego area senior care facilities

As COVID-19 overwhelmed nursing homes in March 2020, KPBS started reporting on the pandemic’s profound effect on the vulnerable men and women living in long-term care facilities.

Stories on high case numbers, poor infection control and staffing shortages led to other pieces. KPBS launched investigations into how nursing homes’ financial statements are manipulated, creating false images of quality care while masking big profits for owners.

KPBS’s stories on a series of sexual assaults in local facilities laid bare lax oversight. An accused sexual predator was allowed to continue to work inside nursing homes even as the state investigated him for violating women in his care. Soon after the stories aired, the man was arrested and charged. In March 2022, a jury convicted him of sexually assaulting a nursing home resident.