Mayor Gloria cites need for transparency for Ash Street settlement delay

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined KPBS Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about why he felt it was important to delay a city council vote on the proposed Ash Street settlement.

"I want the public to have a full month to take a look at it. Part of how we got into this mess in the first place was the lack of transparency," Gloria said.

Gloria continues to support the settlement.

"Every other option available to us is worse," he said.

Gloria also answered questions about staffing shortages at the San Diego Police Department, the return of San Diego Pride in person, and more.