Mayor Gloria cites need for transparency for Ash Street settlement delay

By Maureen Cavanaugh / KPBS Midday Edition Co-Host,  Andrew Bracken / Producer, KPBS Midday Edition
Published July 5, 2022 at 5:22 PM PDT
Council President Jennifer Campbell looks on as Mayor Todd Gloria signs two infrastructure bills at Mesa Verde Park in Mira Mesa, Aug. 12, 2021.
Office of Mayor Todd Gloria
Council President Jennifer Campbell looks on as Mayor Todd Gloria signs two infrastructure bills at Mesa Verde Park in Mira Mesa, Aug. 12, 2021.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined KPBS Midday Edition Tuesday to talk about why he felt it was important to delay a city council vote on the proposed Ash Street settlement.

"I want the public to have a full month to take a look at it. Part of how we got into this mess in the first place was the lack of transparency," Gloria said.

Gloria continues to support the settlement.

"Every other option available to us is worse," he said.

Gloria also answered questions about staffing shortages at the San Diego Police Department, the return of San Diego Pride in person, and more.

Local
Maureen Cavanaugh
Maureen Cavanaugh has been a familiar voice for KPBS listeners for more than 15 years, serving in a variety of capacities including announcer, host, and producer. As host of KPBS Midday Edition, Maureen has interviewed a wide range of notables, such as comedienne Sandra Bernhardt, actor John Lequizamo, author Chuck Palahniuk, composer Marvin Hamlisch, artist Robert Irwin, and designer Zandra Rhodes. But of all the interviews Maureen has conducted, her most special was with His Holiness, the Dalai Lama. Before joining KPBS in 1997, she worked as a news anchor for KSDO and KOGO News Radio in San Diego. While working for commercial radio stations in San Diego and in Salt Lake City, Utah, Maureen reported on both hard news and lifestyle features. Maureen has received three "Golden Mike" awards from the Radio and TV News Association of Southern California for economic reporting and breaking news. She has also received a "Best of Show" and “Best Radio Newscast” awards from the San Diego Press Club and the "Flo" Award from Public Radio Program Directors Association for Best Public Radio Announcer in a large market. Maureen is a native of Queens, New York, but after more than 20 years in San Diego she feels she qualifies as a real Southern Californian.
See stories by Maureen Cavanaugh
Andrew Bracken
Andrew Bracken is a producer for KPBS Midday Edition. He is also the producer and host for the KPBS podcast series "My First Day" and "San Diego Conversations," a collaboration with KPBS and the National Conflict Resolution Center.
See stories by Andrew Bracken
