Children learn about the James Webb Space Telescope at Air & Space Museum

By John Carroll / General Assignment Reporter & Anchor
Contributors: Mike Damron / Video Journalist
Published July 14, 2022 at 5:10 PM PDT

At San Diego’s Air & Space Museum, you can see lots of planes. In fact, if you want to know the history of aviation, this is a great place to come.

But, on Thursday, the emphasis was on space — way, way out there in space — and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Unless you happen to be an astrophysicist, it’s hard to know what to make of the images from the Webb telescope, which is mounted on a spacecraft that’s now orbiting the sun.
The bright star at the center of NGC 3132, Southern Nebula Ring, while prominent when viewed by NASA's Webb Telescope in near-infrared light, plays a supporting role in sculpting the surrounding nebula. A second star, barely visible at lower left along one of the bright star's diffraction spikes, is the nebula's source. It has ejected at least eight layers of gas and dust over thousands of years.
Fortunately, the museum’s director of education, Becky Gould, helped out.

“I think that you can even treat these images as art and kind of take in the beauty of our galaxy. And then there are ways to simplify things to colors or to things that we do know on Earth," Gould said.

NASA shirt.jpg
Mike Damron
A child sports a NASA shirt on Telescope Day at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park on July 14, 2022.

On Thursday, about a dozen children heard from Gould and other museum employees and volunteers about how the giant telescope works.

It was all brought home to them using toys such as stomp rockets, which allows the children to jump on an air bladder that fires off a plastic rocket. And there was more.

stomp rockets wide.jpg
Mike Damron
A group of children jump on stomp rockets at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park on July 14, 2022.

“We have pinwheels that are in a spiral shape so that you can kind of have a 3D model of the galaxies that we’re seeing. And we have some NASA giveaways, and we have some spyglasses that we’re having the children look through, so that they can practice being astronomers just like the people of old," Gould said.

pinwheel.jpg
Mike Damron
A girl blows on a pinwheel, used to represent a galaxy, at the Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park on July 14, 2022.

The spyglasses and pinwheels seemed to be a hit, and the children had some ideas about what the Webb telescope does, too.

spy glasses.jpg
Mike Damron
Two boys look through spy glasses to help them understand how telescopes work at the Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park on July 14, 2022.

"It makes it so you can see really close, far,” 8-year-old James Moore said.

Seven-year-old Victoria Woodall said: “It’s a telescope that just went into space."

"It can take photographs,” she added.

It certainly can take photographs, pictures that will, for the rest of all of our lives, show us astonishing new discoveries, create questions that we never before thought to ask and help reveal greater insights into the essence of our existence, indeed of life itself.

LocalKids
John Carroll
I'm a general assignment reporter and Saturday morning radio anchor for KPBS. I love coming up with story ideas that aren't being covered elsewhere, but I'm also ready to cover the breaking news of the day. In addition, I bring you the local news headlines on Saturday mornings during NPR's Weekend Edition.
