Election 2022: San Diego County Superior Court judge races

What does a superior county judge do?

Superior Court judges preside over both felonies and misdemeanor cases, involving everything from traffic tickets to family law. There is no limit on the types of civil and criminal cases heard within the Superior Courts. Superior Courts also have authority to hear cases appealed from courts of more limited jurisdiction.

How are judicial races different from other races on the ballot?

While candidates for the state legislature or city councils usually have websites stating their platforms and strong party affiliations, judicial candidates are non-partisan and they're not supposed to be bound by political ideology. As a result, candidates often refrain from presenting strong stances on given issues, for the sake of keeping their judicial impartiality intact. Candidates for Superior Court judge seats also do not engage in debates prior to the election.

To provide voters with information, the San Diego County Bar Association conducts judicial evaluations of the candidates. Each candidate is given one of the following ratings: lacking qualifications, qualified, well qualified or exceptionally qualified. Factors for these designations include knowledge of the law, trial experience, judicial temperament and other metrics.

Superior Court Judge – Office No. 32

Pennie McLaughlin campaign An undated campaign photo of Pennie McLaughlin, a candidate for San Diego County Superior Court Judge, Office No. 32.

Pennie McLaughlin

San Diego County Commissioner

Exceptionally Qualified (County Bar Association)

Pennie McLaughlin is a San Diego Superior Court commissioner, and is the sole candidate on the ballot to replace retiring Judge Tamila Ipema. In her current capacity as a county commissioner, McLaughlin presides over and makes decisions in family and juvenile court cases, as well as various civil cases. McLaughlin is the only candidate on the ballot to be evaluated as "exceptionally qualified" by the San Diego County Bar Association.



Superior Court Judge – Office No. 35

Rebecca Kanter campaign An undated campaign photo of Rebecca Kanter, a candidate for San Diego County Superior Court Judge, Office No. 35.

Rebecca Kanter

Assistant U.S. Attorney

Well Qualified (County Bar Association)

Rebecca Kanter is a 15-year assistant U.S. attorney with a background in financial crimes and public corruption. She also currently serves as a volunteer judge within the Superior Court, hearing cases in small claims court. In the past, Kanter has served as the Deputy Chief of the Major Crimes section within the U.S. Attorney's office, and has sat on the office's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Mike Murphy campaign An undated campaign photo of Mike Murphy, a candidate for San Diego County Superior Court Judge, Office No. 35.

Mike Murphy

Deputy State Attorney General

Qualified (County Bar Association)

Mike Murphy currently serves as a deputy state Attorney General, and has been a prosecutor for the California Department of Justice for 26 years. Murphy began his legal career as a defense attorney in the Superior Courts, and has litigated cases in both the California Court of Appeals and the California Supreme Court.



Superior Court Judge – Office No. 36

Pete Murray campaign An undated campaign photo of Pete Murray, a candidate for San Diego County Superior Court Judge, Office No. 36.

Pete Murray

Attorney/Criminal Prosecutor

Well Qualified (County Bar Association)

Pete Murray is a veteran U.S. Navy pilot and has been an attorney for 31 years. Murray started his legal career with international firm Sheppard Mullin before joining the San Diego County District Attorney's office. Murray also ran a private law firm for eight years, handling cases across the state. In 2011, Murray joined the California Attorney General’s Office as a criminal trial prosecutor in elder abuse and health care fraud. He now serves as chief trial counsel for the private firm Cage & Miles.

Peter Singer campaign An undated campaign photo of Peter Singer, a candidate for San Diego County Superior Court Judge, Office No. 36.

Peter Singer

San Diego County Commissioner

Qualified (County Bar Association)

Peter Singer is a current San Diego County Superior Court Commissioner, a role he has served in for the past seven years. Before his role as a County Commissioner, Singer operated a civil law practice for 28 years. In his private practice experience, Singer has served as a volunteer temporary judge for both the Municipal and Superior Court. A full-time judge since 2015, Singer primarily handles criminal cases.