Novelist Shilpi Gowda explores identity between two cultures

Much like the characters in her books, Shilpi Somaya Gowda grew up between two cultures. While she was raised in Toronto, Canada, a connection to India was always present in her life, and writing.

"All of my novels have an element of Indian culture, western culture and how they mesh, or sometimes clash," Gowda said.

Gowda will be a keynote speaker at this year's San Diego Writers Festival on Saturday October 8 at the Coronado Public Library.

The best-selling author of "Secret Daughter" and "The Shape of Family" joined KPBS Midday Edition Thursday to talk about how consistency is an important piece of her writing process, and something she shares with aspiring writers.

"My best advice is always ABCD- apply bottom to chair daily," she said.