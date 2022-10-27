Voters weigh in on California's flavored tobacco ban

California voters are being asked to weigh in on a ban of flavored tobacco products, including flavored pods for vape pens, electronic cigarettes, and menthol cigarettes.

The ban on some flavored tobacco products was passed by California lawmakers in 2020, but has yet to go into effect due to a legal challenge from the tobacco industry.

Proponents of Proposition 31 say the law would better protect young people from from tobacco use and dependence, while opponents make the case sufficient protections are already in place.

Polling conducted by UC Berkeley in September found about 57% likely voters support Prop. 31 compared to 31% who are opposed.

"Given how much more money there is on the yes side, thanks to a lot of contributions from Michael Bloomberg, I think things are looking pretty good for the yes campaign," said Ben Christopher, California politics and elections reporter with Cal Matters.

Proposition 31 gives voters the option to uphold the law with a yes vote, or repeal it by voting no.

Christopher joined KPBS Midday Edition on Thursday to explain more about Proposition 31.