Is live entertainment getting too expensive?

San Diego is a city with no shortage of options to catch live music. From small, intimate venues to the full stadium concert experience, San Diegans are hardly starved for choice when it comes to live entertainment.

But have you actually gone to a concert lately? If you have there’s a good chance the whole experience has hit you with some sticker shock.

Thanks to fees, ticket broker services and food and beverage prices, the overall concert experience is getting more expensive — especially after the pandemic.

Couple that with the skyrocketing prices of big-name acts like Blink-182 or Taylor Swift, and you might end up spending a vacation’s worth of cash just for a night of entertainment.

So where does this leave you?

We want to know how you navigate your concert experiences here in San Diego. Are you always on the lookout for the best deals, or do you just bite the bullet when it comes to high ticket prices? Have you splurged on a mega-concert recently, or would you rather save your hard-earned money for something else?

How has the concert going experience changed for you over the years? Do you still think live entertainment is accessible for most San Diegans, or do the mounting costs prevent you from stepping foot in the venue in the first place?

Your responses may be shared in an upcoming Midday Edition segment that explores the reality of seeing live music and entertainment in San Diego today.