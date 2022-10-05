How to vote when you don't have an address or are experiencing homelessness

Voting is a right and you don't lose that if you're unhoused or live abroad, but it can be confusing to navigate.

You don't need a permanent address, nor do you need a mailing address. Here's how to vote if you are temporarily unsheltered.

How to register to vote without an address?

In California, you don't lose voting residence until you gain a new residence. So, if you lose your home for any reason (such as wildfire), are living on the road or are unsheltered and do not yet have a fixed place to stay, you may use your previous address to register to vote.

You can also register using the city, ZIP code and closest cross-street intersection of where you intend to sleep each night. It could be a park, public camp or a shelter.

Your mailing address can be different from your residential address. See below to learn how to receive your ballot.

The deadline to register to vote for the November 2022 General Election is Oct. 24. You can register here. If you missed the deadline, you could also do same-day registration at a vote center. Find your nearest vote center below.

How do I register to vote without identification?

If you don't have a government-issued ID, you can register to vote using the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you don't remember your Social Security number or don't have one, you can leave that part blank, and the Registrar of Voters will issue a number identifying you as a voter.

How will I receive my ballot?

When you register to vote, you will need to provide a mailing address. It could be a Post Office Box or any place that allows you to receive mail there.

For those who are experiencing homelessness and don't have any other means of getting mail, the United States Postal Service offers General Mail service for those without a fixed address and/or identification. In San Diego, General Mail service is only available at the Midway Post Office, 2701 Midway Drive.

How do I vote now that I am registered?

Once you are registered, you can mail back your ballot (no postage required) or take your ballot to any voting center and cast your vote.

Poll workers cannot discriminate against people experiencing homelessness or prevent them from voting. If someone is preventing you from voting, you can ask for the voting center supervisor or call the Secretary of State's voter hotline at (800) 345-VOTE (8683). (Para Español (800) 345-VOTA (8682))

A list of voting center locations and hours of operation are available here.