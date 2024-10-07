East County tax measures explainer

Get ready to vote Get general information about the election, news coverage, an interactive ballot guide, and results on election day. Launch →

Measure J: El Cajon sales tax increase

What would it do?

If approved by voters, the measure would extend a half-cent sales tax currently set to expire in 2028. If the measure continues, the tax would not sunset until April of 2049. If the renewal is approved, an oversight committee comprised of residents, along with people selected by the San Diego Taxpayers Association and a local business advocacy group will be appointed.

Why is it on the ballot? The El Cajon City Council voted unanimously in August to put Measure J on the November ballot.

What are the arguments for and against?

For

The tax raises more than $13 million annually for El Cajon’s general fund. The city says at least 75% of those funds support the city’s public safety operations. If Measure J is rejected, the El Cajon city manager says the city would have to make significant budget cuts, affecting firefighters and paramedics, police officers, street maintenance, and stormwater and sewage needs.

Supporters

The San Diego Taxpayers Association, which opposed it the first time it was on the ballot in 2008.

El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells

The entire El Cajon City Council



Against

Carl DeMaio’s Reform California political organization says there are no provisions to ensure city leaders will spend the revenue generated by the tax extension on public safety and infrastructure needs.

Opponents Reform California

Measure L: La Mesa sales tax measure

What would it do?

Voters will be asked to extend the city’s three-quarter-cent sales tax. The city says the $12 million the tax raises annually funds public safety, along with city infrastructure including streets, sidewalks, parks and storm drains.

Why is it on the ballot? The La Mesa City Council voted in July to put Measure L on the November ballot. Without a voter-approved extension, the current sales tax will expire in 2029.

What are the arguments for and against?

For

La Mesa Mayor Mark Arapostathis said, “Supporting the renewal of this sales tax to maintain high-quality services for our community (is) a clear choice.” He also said, “Extending this measure ensures that we can uphold the standards our residents rely on and invest in the future well-being of our city.”

The measure also has strong support from La Mesa’s two biggest public safety unions. The Firefighters Union says if it is not extended, the city will need to make significant reductions to public safety services and maintenance of local streets, sidewalks, parks, storm drains and other infrastructure.

It is also supported by the San Diego County Taxpayers Association (SDCTA). The SDCTA says the city has demonstrated a need for the funds in outlined long-term plans.

Supporters San Diego County Taxpayers Association

La Mesa Firefighters Local 4759

San Diego County Democratic Party

Against

Carl DeMaio’s Reform California organization says that funds from the tax would not be earmarked for public safety or city infrastructure needs. Reform California says money from the sales tax extension would instead go to cover salary hikes and “bloated” public pensions.

Opponents

Reform California

Measure T: Lemon Grove sales tax measure

What would it do?

Measure T, also known as the Lemon Grove General Revenue Tax, would raise the sales tax in the city by one cent. The city says it needs the revenue to fix potholes, repair storm drains and improve the safety and quality of life in Lemon Grove.

Why is it on the ballot? The city says it needs the revenue the measure would raise for several reasons. It says its storm drains are now 50 or more years old and they are starting to fail. The city says that has cascading effects, leading to damage done to city streets, sinkholes and flooding. The city also says it needs the money to ensure rapid response to 911 emergencies.



What are the arguments for and against?

For



The San Diego County Taxpayers Association supports the tax increase because of its "commitment to transparency, fiscal accountability, sustainability and the inclusion of a sunset clause. The measure addresses crucial infrastructure needs that cannot be met without the implementation of Measure L."

Supporters San Diego County Taxpayers Association

San Diego County Democratic Party

Four out of five members of the Lemon Grove City Council



Against

Carl DeMaio’s Reform California organization claims that the measure would not require the city to spend the revenues raised on the services it promises. Instead, the organization charges that the revenue would be directed toward raises for city workers and what it calls overly generous pension payouts.

Opponents

Reform California

Measure S: Santee sales tax measure

What would it do?

Under Measure S, the sales tax in Santee would increase by half a percent, from 7.75% to 8.25%. It would sunset in 15 years.

The city says the funds are needed to renovate an existing firehouse, as well as to build and staff two new facilities at an estimated cost of $55.5 million.

The measure stipulates that the council will appoint seven members to an oversight committee that would meet twice a year to review revenues and publish a public audit.

Why is it on the ballot? Measure S is a citizen's initiative. Over 6,000 signatures were gathered to place the measure on the November ballot.

What are the arguments for and against?

For



Proponents of the measure point out that Santee has not added a fire station since 1964. They say a "yes" vote on Measure S will address issues identified in the 2023 Santee Community Risk Assessment. Supporters say that, along with renovations to the existing facility and new construction, the money generated from the tax would fund six additional full-time firefighters/paramedics. They say it will bring 90% of Santee within a 4-minute response time, which is the national standard. They also argue that approval of the measure could actually save Santee money by reducing potential insurance premiums.

The Santee Firefighters Association, which cites the need for renovations to the existing firehouse along with the addition and staffing of the new facilities, supports Measure S.

Supporters

Santee Firefighters Association

San Diego County Democratic Party

Santee Mayor John Minto

Former Santee Fire Chief and City Manager George Tockstein

Santee Mobile Home Owners Action Committee member Rose Garner

Against

The San Diego County Taxpayers Association says Measure S engages in "ballot-box budgeting" — a practice the association calls dangerous for the provision of any public good or service. The association also expresses concern that the measure only partially funds the fire protection needs analyzed by the city years ago. Finally, the association raises concerns about support from the Santee Firefighters Association, arguing that the measure would directly benefit firefighters.

Opponents San Diego County Taxpayers Association

Reform California

California Latino Voter Alliance



