San Diego County Board of Education races

What does the County Board of Education do?

The San Diego County Office of Education runs schools and programs for children with special needs, those referred by social services and incarcerated students. For example, the Davila Day School serves Deaf and hard-of-hearing students while the HOPE Infant Family Support Program works with families of infants and toddlers with disabilities. The office also partners with a nonprofit to run the Monarch School for homeless youth.

The five-member board adopts the County Office of Education’s annual budget; develops an accountability plan for the county’s schools; hires and evaluates the county superintendent; and hears appeals for student expulsions, interdistrict transfers and charter school petitions.



What issues is the County Office of Education facing?

According to this year’s accountability plan , some of the office’s main challenges are chronic absenteeism and a need to lower suspension rates.

“Monarch's rates for chronic absenteeism were most experienced by English Learners, Latinx [students], students who are experiencing housing insecurity, a lowered income and students with disabilities,” the report said.

Suspension rates have increased to more than 5% overall and to 21% at San Pasqual Academy, according to the report.



How much does a board member make?

Board members receive a stipend of $562.83 per month, according to the County Office of Education.



Board member Gregg Robinson is running for reelection unopposed to the District 1 seat. He'll still appear on the ballot, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. District 1 includes most of the City of San Diego.

Board member Guadalupe Gonzalez is running for reelection unopposed to the District 2 seat. She'll still appear on the ballot, according to the San Diego County Registrar of Voters. District 2 includes Chula Vista, San Ysidro and the South Bay.

Erin Evans, a professor at San Diego Mesa College, and Sarah Song, a substitute teacher for the county’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools, are competing for the District 4 seat. The seat represents the Northeast part of the county, including San Marcos, Poway, Santee, Ramona, Julian and Borrego Springs.

Courtesy of Erin Evans Erin Evans is shown in this undated campaign photo. She is running for the District 4 seat on the San Diego County Board of Education.

Erin Evans

Associate professor of sociology at San Diego Mesa College

A faculty vice president for American Federation of Teachers Guild, Local 1931

Court Appointed Special Advocate for foster youth

Closer look Evans’ campaign website lists protecting LGBTQIA+ students, connecting families with social services and resisting school privatization as her top concerns. “Charter schools are siphoning money away from our public school teachers and students and towards charter schools that are often predominantly white, non-unionized, and run by corporations,” her website reads .



Key endorsements

American Federation of Teachers Guild, Local 1931

San Diego and Imperial Counties Labor Council

San Diego County Democratic Party

Courtesy of Sarah Song Sarah Song is shown in this undated campaign photo. She is running for the County Board of Education's District 4 seat.

Sarah Song

Works for curriculum developer

Substitute teacher for the county’s Juvenile Court and Community Schools

Former elementary school teacher in Oakland, California.

Closer look Song says her priorities are improving how resources are allocated throughout the district, hiring diverse leaders and reviewing the student expulsion and suspension process. “It is critical to ensure alternative methods of behavioral management are thought out, especially considering how expulsions often target students of minority backgrounds,” her website says .

Key endorsements

San Diego Democratic Education Alliance

San Diego Democrats for Equality

