In photos: San Diegans gather on election night 2026
From Logan Heights to San Marcos San Diegans went to the polls and gathered to watch the results of last night's midterm elections. KPBS reporters captured candidates and supporters at election events throughout the region.
Damien Huso cheers on Antonio Martinez as he takes the stage at the Diego County Democratic Party watch party at the House of Blues on November 3, 2026. (Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
(L-R) Elisabeth Leatherberry, David Leatherberry, Carol Gilmore, Rebecca Blum Martínez, Gayle Sweeney, and Patrick Quinn chat on a bench at the House of Blues during the San Diego County Democratic Party watch party on November 3, 2026.
(Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
(Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
Republican supporters fill the US Grant hotel's Palm Court reception hall as they await election results on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Carlos Castillo / KPBS)
Attendees at the GOP/Reform CA watch party in Mission Valley await results on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Alexander Nguyen / KPBS)
San Diego City Council, District 4 candidate Martha Abraham speaks with City Councilmember Raul Campillo at an election watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Andrew Bowen / KPBS)
San Diego City Council District 2 candidate Nicole Crosby greets supporters at a Bay Park restaurant following the release of the first election results on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Andrew Bowen / KPBS)
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells makes an appearance at the US Grant on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2026. (Andrew Dyer / KPBS)
Assemblymember Carl DeMaio awaits results at the GOP/Reform CA watch party in Mission Valley on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Alexander Nguyen / KPBS)
Supporters begin to arrive at 48th Congressional District candidate Marni von Wilpert’s private watch party at a brewery in San Marcos on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. (Jake Gotta / KPBS)
San Diego City Councilmember and DSA member Sean Elo-Rivera attended and spoke at the DSA/WFP election night watch party on Nov. 3, 2026 at Mujeres Brew House in Barrio Logan.
(Lainie Alfaro / KPBS)
(Lainie Alfaro / KPBS)
Supervisor Palomar Aguirre watches results trickle in at the San Diego County Democratic Party watch party at the House of Blues on November 3, 2026.
(Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
(Carolyne Corelis / KPBS)
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