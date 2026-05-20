Interfaith community holds vigil for victims, families of Islamic Center attack

San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe addresses mourners during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. Montgomery Steppe was the first elected official to reach out to the Center following the attack, according to the mosque's leaders. "These brave men did not hesitate to act because of how much they love their community," the supervisor said. "We cannot allow these acts of violence to become normalized or accepted as a part of daily life."