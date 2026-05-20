Interfaith community holds vigil for victims, families of Islamic Center attack
On Monday May 18, a security guard and two community members were killed when two teenage suspects opened fire on the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont. Police are investigating the shooting as a hate crime. Now, San Diego's Muslim community is mourning and beginning the long road to recovery.
San Diego resident Bilal Abbasheikh, 15, right, listens during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, a day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
A person walks past dozens of flower bouquets and messages of support outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the center and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Afternoon light illuminates the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the center and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
A person walks past the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California wearing a shirt that reads "We Are a Nation of Immigrants" on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the center and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Ry, 11, a resident of the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego, places a poster reading "Our Hearts Are With You" outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the center and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Hundreds of mourners arrive for a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Rico Dexter, 28, embraces with another mourner during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. Dexter's uncle, Amin Abdullah, was a longtime security guard at the center, and leaders at the center say he was killed defending the mosque against the gunmen. (Kori Suzuki)
Interfaith leaders arrive for a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Taha Hassane, the Imam and director of the Islamic Center of San Diego, steps away from the podium during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the center and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
San Diego County Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe addresses mourners during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. Montgomery Steppe was the first elected official to reach out to the Center following the attack, according to the mosque's leaders. "These brave men did not hesitate to act because of how much they love their community," the supervisor said. "We cannot allow these acts of violence to become normalized or accepted as a part of daily life." (Kori Suzuki)
Hundreds of mourners listen during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Chula Vista residents Paola Martinez-Montes, 38, and her daughter Mirlett, 11, listen during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Mourners listen during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Hussam Ayloush, CEO of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) California, speaks during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage gunmen attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. "Tonight, we mourn our beloved brothers together," Ayloush said. "Tomorrow we continue with resilience and dignity. Tomorrow, we refuse to be intimidated into silence." (Kori Suzuki)
Mourners and community leaders listen during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Two mourners hold each other during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
A mourner holds a rose during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera addresses mourners during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. Elo-Rivera praised the three men for defending the mosque's school and the children inside, calling them martyrs. "They're the reason that the image seared into every San Diegan's mind right now is not an even worse tragedy, one beyond words," he said. (Kori Suzuki)
Mourners listen during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Mourners listen during a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Mourners hold a sunset prayer following a vigil at Lindbergh Park in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
The Islamic Center of San Diego is seen in San Diego, California on the evening of May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the center and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Mourners stand outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Center and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
A mourner places a sign reading "Reject Hate Speech" outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Center and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
Signs of support, candles and bouquets of flowers line the sidewalk outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in San Diego, California, on May 19, 2026, one day after two teenage suspects attacked the Center and killed three members of the mosque community. (Kori Suzuki)
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