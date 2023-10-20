San Diego County to receive millions in funding for road infrastructure

The California Transportation Commission this week allocated more than $3.7 billion for projects to rebuild the state's transportation infrastructure to enhance safety and create more convenient options for travelers — including millions for projects in San Diego County.

According to Caltrans, of those funds, more than $2.3 billion is from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Nearly $169 million in funding is from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

"These investments will help California maintain and build a safer, more reliable and more climate-resilient transportation system," Caltrans Director Tony Tavares said. "Commuters, bicyclists, pedestrians and freight movers in local communities will all benefit as we continue to improve and rebuild our infrastructure."

Projects the CTC approved include:

$19 million for Caltrans to line culverts, replace culverts via jack and bore and line culverts near Descanso on Interstate 8, west of state Route 79 and west of Corte Madera Road.



$4.95 million for Caltrans to pave beyond gore areas, relocate irrigation control valve boxes, construct rumble strip and Maintenance Vehicle Pullout, relocate ramp meter cabinets and upgrade signpost support systems to enhance highway worker safety on state Route 56 from the El Camino Real Undercrossing to SR-56/Interstate 15 Separation.



$3.64 million for North County Transit District and San Diego Association of Governments to lead a San Dieguito Bridge Replacement, Double Track and Special Events Platform Project design to be bid-ready, plan-set and construction specifications;



$3.19 million for Caltrans to rehabilitate the El Cajon Boulevard Overcrossing and the Marshall Avenue Overcrossing on Interstate 8 in La Mesa and El Cajon.



$3 million for Caltrans to replace failed culverts by pipe jacking in and near Chula Vista at Interstate 805 along H Street.



$2.4 million for bridge deck preservation in Chula Vista and San Diego to apply polyester concrete overlay to bridge decks, apply methacrylate to approach slabs and repair spalls at Palomar Street Overcrossing and Interstate 5/state Route 163 separation.



"CTC's investment of federal and state dollars keeps our projects running and fund future projects," Caltrans District 11 Director Gustavo Dallarda said. "It ensures we continue to turn San Diego and Imperial counties' transportation priorities from design to shovels in the dirt."