Support KPBS with the NPR+ Podcast Bundle!

We’re excited to announce that KPBS is among the very first NPR Member Stations to pilot the brand new NPR+ podcast bundle as a special benefit of making a donation through plus.npr.org/kpbs. This means listeners in our area can be the first to try this new digital benefit, and support KPBS in the process!

What is the NPR+ podcast bundle?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for some of NPR’s most popular national podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like “Fresh Air” or “Code Switch” with no inserted sponsor breaks, and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like “Planet Money” and “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me.” You can see all of the included podcasts on plus.npr.org.

How do I get the NPR+ Podcast Bundle?

To get early access to the NPR+ podcast bundle, you will need to make a new recurring donation to KPBS through our special NPR+ donation page at plus.npr.org/kpbs.

How does the NPR+ Podcast Bundle support KPBS?

Your tax-deductible donation through our NPR+ sign-up page will go directly to KPBS to support local news reporting and all the public media programs we provide to the greater San Diego community.

I’m already a donor to KPBS, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

Unfortunately no — the only way to get the NPR+ bundle in this early pilot phase is to set up a new recurring donation to KPBS through our NPR+ signup page at plus.npr.org/kpbs. While we do plan to allow existing sustaining members to access NPR+ as a member benefit without making a separate donation through this website, that is not yet possible. It will take time to implement, and will be available in a later phase of the project. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these limitations with our partners at NPR’s national offices.

Have questions or need help?

Check out our NPR+ page here for more information, and you can reach out to the NPR+ support team here.

