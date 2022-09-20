California grid can handle electric vehicle load with updated infrastructure and customer discipline

Listen • 45:03

Ways To Subscribe Apple

Google

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

California is poised to add millions of electric cars to local roads in the next decade, but is there enough electricity to fuel them? Then, the San Diego County District Attorney’s office declined to file charges against county Democratic Party chair Will Rodriguez Kennedy after an investigation into sexual assault allegations made by a former boyfriend. Next, Awaken Church, which has campuses across San Diego has been known for spreading pandemic misinformation. Now it’s grassroots conservative political action group called, “The RMNNT” wants to “raise up a bold and passionate army to effectively influence politics.” Then, Banned Books Week, the annual event celebrating the freedom to read, coincides with a major increase in book banning efforts throughout the country. Finally, What a decision by SDSU to relocate its school of theater, television and film to a new campus in Chula Vista will mean for the South Bay.



