City release water from Lake Hodges to protect dam

Concerns about the condition of the Lake Hodges dam prompted officials to release water from the lake this week. Water is flowing into the San Dieguito river to bring the lake’s level down to 275 feet. Then, the U.S. Men’s national soccer team reached the final round of 16 of the World Cup after a dramatic 1-0 win against Iran on Tuesday. San Diego Wave FC’s President Jill Ellis, reflects on the game and the next matchup against the Netherlands on Saturday. Later, Mexico has deployed hundreds of National Guard troops in Tijuana to combat violent crime, but data shows that crime hasn’t decreased. Next, we travel to the Gulf of California where Mangrove trees that live in saltwater estuaries are disappearing. In response, an Indigenous conservation group is working to protect them. Plus, the Nazis murdered millions of Jewish people in death camps during World War II. And, in many cases, those people arrived at their final and tragic destination by train. A new book by a local author looks at the various roles the French National Railway played in the Holocaust: perpetrator, victim and hero. Finally, Ukulele virtuoso Jake Shimabukuro is touring in support of his newest album, which pairs him with some of the biggest names in pop, reggae and country music.

