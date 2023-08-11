Hoover High students recognized in NPR podcast challenge

NPR just hosted its fifth annual Student Podcast Challenge. It’s an opportunity for young people across the country to take up the mic and share stories from their classrooms and communities. This year, NPR also gave a special prize to the best student podcasts about mental health.

One of the podcasts that got an honorable mention in that category was produced by students at Hoover High School in City Heights. The eight-minute “Why Are You So Distracted?” looked at technology addiction, the endless scroll and why it affects so many teens.

Guest:

Ellen Towers, advanced placement U.S. history teacher and director of the Academy of Information Technology at Hoover High School

Jesus Ledezma Hernandez and Hoang Long Dang, podcast producers/hosts and rising seniors