POV: Union
Premieres Monday, June 23, 2025 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / PBS app
Through intimate cinema vérité, "Union" chronicles the extraordinary efforts of an unlikely group of warehouse workers as they launch a grassroots union campaign at an Amazon fulfillment center in Staten Island, New York.
Led by the charismatic but underestimated Chris Smalls, the diverse band of workers start the Amazon Labor Union (ALU) and embark on a journey against one of the largest and most powerful companies in the world.
The odds are stacked against them, as the group finds itself up against a tech industry giant with unlimited resources, without major support from national unions or politicians, and while navigating internal divisions within their own ranks.
Film makers Brett Story and Stephen Maing document the struggle from day one, offering a gripping human drama about the fight for power and dignity in today's globalized economic landscape.
NOTE: In response to a request for comment, an Amazon spokesperson stated Chris Smalls was fired for violating Amazon’s COVID-19 protocols. They denied racial and gender inequity in pay and promotions. They denied surveilling union activity. They denied targeting ALU organizers or supporters for discipline or firing. The following statement was issued: “Our employees have the choice of whether or not to join a union. They always have. Our focus remains on working directly with our team to continue making Amazon a great place to work.”