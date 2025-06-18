Give Now
Quality of Life

North Park ice cream shop named best in the country

By City News Service
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:23 PM PDT
Photo of San Diego skyline on Feb. 21, 2021
Alexander Nguyen
/
KPBS
Photo of San Diego skyline on Feb. 21, 2021

An's Dry Cleaning in North Park was recognized Wednesday as the best independent ice cream shop in the country by USA Today marking the second time in as many years the shop received the top award.

The shop, which opened in 2018 and was named after the dry cleaning business it replaced at 3017 Adams Ave., came out on top once again on USA Today's list. An's was also voted the second best ice cream shop in 2023.

USA Today says its annual selections are picked by a panel experts, then voted on by readers.

"The made-from-scratch gelato flavors at An's Dry Cleaning are named after fabrics, like taffeta and twill, as an homage to the dry cleaning business that originally inhabited the historic 1934 building," USA Today wrote. "The rotating menu offers flavors such as mango and peaches, macadamia nut, and lavender with honey and oats."

An's Dry Cleaning co-owner Kris Warren stands in the Adams Avenue gelato shop on Monday, July 1, 2024.
Economy
An’s Dry Cleaning celebrates best indie ice cream title with $1 scoops
Katie Anastas

To celebrate its top ranking, An's will be selling $1 gelatos on July 1 at three of its locations — An's Dry Cleaning, An's Hatmakers and An's Electronics Repair — until the stores sell out.

"Thank you to our customers, fans, collaboration partners, and our incredible staff for making this happen," the store wrote on its Instagram page. "We literally could not win without everyone taking time out of their day to vote. We're very grateful for the support."

Quality of Life San DiegoFoodBusiness
