KPBS Midday Edition special: Democracy Day

September 15 marks International Day of Democracy as designated by the United Nations. It comes at a time when democratic institutions are under threat worldwide, and with a growing sentiment that democracy is in danger. First, the nonpartisan League of Women Voters of San Diego talks about why democracy is not a partisan issue. Then, as Americans prepare to vote in November, one thing members of both the Republican and Democratic parties seem to agree on is that democracy in the U.S. is in danger. We’ll share what some San Diegans believe are the greatest threats to American democracy. And, voting is one of the most fundamental ways that people can participate in democracy. We’ll hear from an organization that works to make voting more inclusive. Then, since the integrity of elections and vote counting have come under increased scrutiny, we speak to San Diego County’s Registrar of Voters about the pressure on her office to be 100% transparent and 100% accurate. Finally, we expand the conversation to talk about how the state of American democracy compares to the rest of the world.



