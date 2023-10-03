Newsom appoints Laphonza Butler as Feinstein replacement

Democratic party strategist and former union leader Laphonza Butler will be California's next Senator. She will become the first openly LGBTQ+ person to represent the state in the Senate, when she takes office Wednesday. She's replacing long-serving Sen. Dianne Feinstein who passed away last week.

Plus, San Diegans struggling with extreme mental illness and substance abuse now have a new option to get treatment. CARE Court is part of a statewide effort to bring court-managed treatment to people in need.

Finally, San Diego Filipino Cinema kicks off its third annual San Diego Filipino Film Festival Tuesday. We hear from one of its founders, as Filipino Heritage Month begins.



Guests:

Casey Dominguez, political science professor, University of San Diego

Thad Kousser, professor and co-director of the Yankelovich Center for Social Science Research, UC San Diego

Luke Bergmann, Ph.D., director, Behavioral Health Services, County of San Diego

Benito Bautista, executive director and co-founder, San Diego Filipino Cinema

