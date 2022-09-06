Q&A with SDG&E as California enters seventh day of flex alerts

Listen • 44:28

Ways To Subscribe Apple

Google

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

SDG&E’s Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Geraghty, answers questions about why the California heatwave is straining the state’s power grid and why the flex alert is needed and if residents are reducing power use. Then, in the latest twist in the “Fat Leonard” U.S. Navy corruption scandal, federal authorities say Leonard Glenn Francis, escaped house arrest Sunday ahead of sentencing later this month. Plus, Governor Newsom has begun to sign a new package of climate action bills, including one to extend the life of the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant. And, details on another bill awaiting the governor’s signature that would require social media platforms to report hate content data and have transparent policies on that data. Finally, September marks the transition between summer and fall, and while the days are not yet getting colder, times of change call for a new soundtrack. KPBS has a playlist of five new songs to discover this month.

