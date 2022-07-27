San Diego City Council accepts 101 Ash, Civic Center Plaza settlement

S1: The San Diego City Council agrees to settle its Ash Street lawsuit.

S1: I'm Maureen CAVANAUGH with Jade Heineman. This is KPBS Midday Edition. To pay for trash or not to pay for trash. The question goes before San Diego voters.

S2: And we want to make the promise to folks that if they approve this , that they will get their bins replaced and delivered at no additional cost.

S1: A UC San Diego infectious disease specialist helps track down the source of COVID and the KPBS influentials series Profile San Diego playwright and music artist Mickey Vail. That's ahead on Midday Edition. The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to cut its losses on the downtown real estate deal that's turned into a fiasco. On a 6 to 3 vote , council members approved a proposal by Mayor Todd Gloria to settle a lawsuit related to the leases for the buildings at 1 to 1 street and Civic Center Plaza. The settlement would have the city buy the buildings for $132 million. The vote to settle went against the advice of city attorney Mara Elliott , who believes the city would prevail in a trial against the owners and facilitators of the deal. But the Ash Street saga is sure to live on as more lawsuits and investigations continue. Joining me is KPBS metro reporter Andrew Bowen. Andrew , welcome.

S2: Hi , Maureen. Thank you.

S1:

S2: So let's start there. Firstly , the city failed to conduct due diligence with an independent appraisal of the property independent inspections , something any home buyer knows is real estate. 101. In 2016 , the city signed a lease to own contract with the owner's sister and that had the city paying way more than the building was worth. The city initiated renovations that dislodged asbestos into the air. They had to evacuate hundreds of city employees. The building has been unoccupied ever since , and for a while the city was actually paying rent on it while it was empty , before it just started to stop paying. And last year , we learned that the city's , quote unquote , volunteer real estate advisor , the architect of both the Civic Center Plaza and the 1 to 1 ash leases , was paid a $9.4 million by the sellers upon closing.

S1:

S2: I'm not a lawyer , so I can't speak to whether all of what transpired meets the legal definition of fraud. The city does claim that Jason Hughes , the architect of these two lease to own deals , broke state ethics laws , and that was the city's kind of golden ticket to try and use that that legal argument in the courts to extract the city from these leases.

S1:

S2: Here's a short snippet of what Mayor Todd Gloria had to say to the city council yesterday. It would mean paying back rent and penalties , millions of dollars going to reimbursing the legal fees of Susteren and CGA and continuing with the less favorable financial terms than what this settlement offers. And Maureen , it's pretty clear , in addition to those arguments about , you know , the risk of losing the lawsuit and having to pay even more. The city actually wants to own these properties. It still has a very desperate need for office space for many of its employees , many of whom are working in really drab , dilapidated offices with regular breakdowns and plumbing and air conditioning and elevators , etc.. The existing city hall is in very poor condition , and so there's this long term goal also in the background for a central train station downtown. And so this cluster of publicly owned properties in this area could be a really perfect place for it and for replacing some of the the facilities , city owned facilities downtown that have really gone past their useful life.

S1: Now , city attorney Mark Elliott was strongly opposed to the settlement.

S2: The city is unable to recover all of the legal costs that that had already put into these lawsuits. It cannot sue sister to the sellers of the building or its lenders in the future. It indemnifies them from future lawsuits , even if they uncover new evidence that bolsters the city's case. And so she said , you know , she was confident in the city's legal arguments and that going to trial was worth the risk. In addition to that , she made some comments that made it sound like she was really just opposed to the settlement on principle.

S3: We also know that this sweetheart deal will not deter others from committing bad acts against the city. Will send the message that the. He buckles at the knees when the going gets tough.

S1:

S2: They may have to pay for some renovations at some point. Now that they or once they officially own the building , it's less clear what's going to happen with one on ash. So the city could continue with the renovations and try and make it somewhat occupy a bowl. That will involve some asbestos remediation , some HVAC repairs and likely elevator repairs. It could try to try to occupy that building in the short to medium term. It could also leave one or one ash vacant and ultimately demolish it and seek this wholesale redevelopment of this civic core in downtown. There are more than 18 acres of publicly owned land in this area that are on the verge of some type of redevelopment. So a coordinated redevelopment of all of that property could include , again , a new city hall , a new civic theater , affordable and market rate housing , a transit hub , office space for city workers. And so the next thing to kind of watch is that the city council requested that city staff return to the council in October with a sort of status report on what they plan on doing with all of this property.

S1: I've been speaking with KPBS metro reporter Andrew BOE. And Andrew , thank you.

S2: My pleasure , Maureen.

S1: Joining me now is San Diego City Council President Shaun Rivera. And welcome to the program.

S2: Thank you for having me.

S1: Now , you were one of the six city council members who voted to approve the mayor's ash street settlement.

S2: And right now , we have a civic center that is not equipped to provide our residents with excellent service. And we have a large amount of city property sitting here in the civic core. That is a terrible use of land by I'd say pretty much any objective observer is opinion. And settling in the manner that we did provides the city with business certainty that allows us to start to make progress with respect to those those problems and toward those goals that I mentioned.

S1: Now , the city council vote on the settlement took about 2 hours , and that's a relatively short amount of time considering the issue and the fact that the vote had been delayed for a month.

S2: And so I think all of that work led to what you referred to as a relatively smooth meeting , given how long this has been on the city's plate and how much noise surrounds the issue.

S1: Let's move on to another topic. You led the effort in securing a place on the November ballot for one of the most unshakeable fixtures in San Diego politics. The city council this week voted to put the people's ordinance up for a vote. That ordinance has shielded single family homeowners from trash pickup fees in San Diego for more than 100 years. While most condos and apartment complexes and businesses have been paying for private trash pickup all along.

S2: The question is , is pretty straightforward. We are attempting to provide all residents in the city of San Diego with a guarantee that their trash will be picked up. We're asking for the permission to recover costs in accordance with state law for the poor , for picking up that trash and delivering what could be potentially new services such as weekly recycling , bulky item pickup. And we want to make the promise to folks that if they approve this , that they will get their bins replaced and delivered at no additional cost. There is no fee being imposed or proposed based on what's being put on the ballot in November. We're simply asking the voters to take the handcuffs off the city and allow the city of San Diego to move into the 21st century when it comes to trash , recycling and organics collection.

S1:

S2: So once the aim is really is to provide the city the flexibility to deliver residents with the trash , recycling and organics collection that they want. And we're not even able to have a conversation , a meaningful conversation about what those services would look like right now , because we're not able to recover $0.01 of cost from anyone who's shielded by the ordinance that's on the books now. And it should be important to note that because that ordinance is so old. That means that people who are shielded from having to pay a fee include owners of short term vacation rentals who are operating businesses , people who are operating many dorms in the college area. And those homes could be putting out considerable , considerable amounts of trash on any given weekend and , you know , homes that have added abuse use. So we have a , you know , early 20th century law on the books. We're in the 21st century. And the aim is to allow the city to provide 21st century services that may include in the future , recovering some cost. But the goal is to enhance services.

S1: Now , opponents of this measure have some strong arguments.

S2: Some pay them directly as homeowners and renters pay them through the rent that they pay on a monthly basis. And that speaks to one of the other problems with the current ordinance , is that as the city's independent budget analyst put it , this is one of if not the only city service that is offered to a subsection of city residents. We have a two tiered system here in the city of San Diego that is unlike any other city in the region or the state. And some have questioned if there's any other city in America that has a two tiered system like this that requires some people to pay , allows other folks not to. This is a $50 million hit on the general fund on an annual basis. And the and the benefit is only conferred to a portion of San Diego residents.

S1: Finally , there's also the question of why anyone would vote in favor of a measure that will probably make them pay money for a service they are now getting free.

S2: This has been polled several times over the past year. The most recent poll had public support at 64%. And there's a couple of reasons why. One , everybody wants to know that they're going to have high quality service to. You cannot be forgotten that. Half of the residents of San Diego are currently paying , while others are not. And I think that there is a desire to see an equal playing field here. And the third is that some of the enhanced services that we're talking about , especially the replacement of bins , which right now we are nickel and diming people for. And it's a very frustrating process that requires people to go down and pick up the bin themselves. People want their trash picked up. They want to know that the trash bin in front of their house is going to be in good condition and it will be replaced if it's broken especially , but it's broken by the city. This is a common sense proposal , and I think that residents , when they're asked the question , they see that immediately. They want excellent service. They want the city to be environmentally responsible and they want the city to be financially responsible. And they see that the reform that we put forward will accomplish all three of those goals , and that's why they've been so supportive. Finally , the broad , broad coalition that is supporting this effort , ranging from the business community to the city workers who are doing the work , to the environmental community , to good governance advocates like the League of Women Voters. I think that speaks to the broad swath of support that we've already put together and the very , very likely success that this this should have come November.

S1: I've been speaking with San Diego City Council president Shawn ILO Rivera. Thank you so much.

S2: Thank you so much.

S1: You're listening to KPBS Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman with Maureen CAVANAUGH. The exact origins of the COVID 19 virus have been a source of intense debate since the beginning of the pandemic. Newly released data , however , supports a widely believed theory that animals sold from a wet market in Wuhan , China , were the most likely source of coronavirus. Joining me now with more is Dr. Joel Wertheim , associate professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at the UCSD School of Medicine and a co-author on both papers involved in the study. Welcome.

S2: Hi , Jay. Thanks for having me.

S1:

S2: One from each paper. From the first paper , it's the epicenter of the emergence of this virus was the one on seafood market in Wuhan. And not only can we narrow it down to that market , but we can also narrow it down to a small part of that market in the Western section where we know that they were selling a live mammals capable of being infected with SARS-CoV-2. The second main takeaway from the other paper is that COVID 19 most likely didn't get started with a single zoonotic jump from a virus from animals to humans , but in fact was started by at least two jumps into humans , which became so successfully transmitted and established themselves in the human population.

S1:

S2: And then within the market , there were people who tested positive for COVID 19 , and there were also environmental samples that were taken from things like sewer grates or from metal cages or from feather removers that all tended to cluster around the part of the market where they sold live mammals. In order to establish that there were two jumps into humans. We looked at the earliest genome sequences from humans and use a process called the molecular clock analysis , which basically counts the number of mutations that SARS-CoV-2 accumulates over time. And what we observed was that the only way to get the expected number of mutations within each major lineage in SARS-CoV-2 at the beginning of the pandemic , was to essentially start them both separately and let them each start evolving and spreading , rather than requiring them to come from a single source. And because two separate sources better explains the early viral genomic data in Wuhan , in China and actually around the world , we strongly favor a multiple origin scenario over just a single introduction.

S1: As you mentioned there , you know , the research points to a wet market in Wuhan , China , as a point of origin.

S2: We see that most of those outbreaks were linked to either markets that sold live mammals or restaurants that prepared them. And we see this exact same pattern here with the origins of SARS-CoV-2. Now , what's remarkable about this market is that in a city of 11 million people , it's not especially remarkable. We looked at social media check ins across all of Wuhan from around that time period , and the market is by no means one of the most popular venues in the city. In fact , it's one of the least popular places for social media checking. So although it was a busy market , it's not the place where you would expect some massive superspreading event , like a hospital or a theater or a shopping mall.

S1:

S2: I've said that a rare event like a pandemic that then spread across the world and has killed millions actually started multiple times , which seems counterintuitive. But what's important to realize here is that the rarity is a virus capable of infecting and killing humans , getting into close proximity to humans. First , it has to evolve at bats , then it has to make its way into an intermediate host , and then it has to get into humans. But once you have a virus capable of human to human transmission in close proximity to humans , multiple jumps would actually be. Expected. And in fact , we see that with the first stars corona virus. We see that with the most corona virus. And we've even seen it in rare coronaviruses in Haiti , that anytime you have a virus capable of human to human transmission in close proximity to humans , it usually jumps in more than once. So , in fact , I think what would be more expected is if this virus had only entered the human population a single time.

S1: You know , the findings in this data runs counter to another popular theory that points to a lab leak as the origin of the virus.

S2: It's just far , far , far more consistent with a natural zoonotic origin , which is how these viruses tend to get started. So in my mind , I don't give the lab any credence anymore.

S1:

S2: What our findings tell us is that the Chinese actually figured out that there was a novel coronavirus circulating in Wuhan. Very quickly , they managed to realize that some of these earliest cases in December couldn't be explained , and the public health response there was actually pretty quick. Unfortunately , it wasn't quick enough to stop the pandemic , but they knew what they had in December , and that's a lot faster than we've ever seen with any other novel pathogen.

S1: I've been speaking with Joel Wertheim , an associate professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases and Global Public Health at the UC San Diego School of Medicine. Thank you so much for joining us.

S2: Thank you , David. My pleasure.

S1: There is a new home and even more hope for teenagers who find themselves locked up in the county's juvenile detention system. Thanks to a new youth transition campus this summer , young people in custody are learning more than just life's hard lessons. KPBS education reporter MJ Perez takes us inside.

S4: I first got locked up when I was 14 , and then I was in there on my 15th birthday.

S5: Oceana Ruffalo is now 18 years old with a past that includes time in San Diego County's old juvenile hall.

S4: I was hanging out with people that were in here or were out there doing bad stuff , so I had to completely cut everyone off because if you hang around the barbershop too long , you're going to get a haircut.

S5: Oceana , as she prefers to be called , did not get a haircut. She did get in the middle of gang fights and a life of illegal drugs , but a few stays in the county's custody , turned her life around. She just graduated from an online education program that will allow her to start classes at Grossmont College in August. She also describes herself as a side hobby artist whose latest painting shows the mythical Persian humor bird in brilliant pastel colors.

S4: It never touches the ground. It just like soars high in the sky. And it brings hope to light and gives to people in like despair.

S5: Ocean's painting hangs in the lobby of the County Probation Department's brand new multimillion dollar youth transition campus in Kearny Mesa. The Waikiki replaces facilities that looked more like a prison and have now been demolished.

S2: I saw kids being released two weeks later , rearrested back in my class.

S5: Alex Long has been a teacher in San Diego's juvenile court schools for 25 years. Most of that time , he taught science and math. But five years ago , the county dedicated much more money to career and technical education. That's when he started teaching woodshop. Six students at a time for 2 hours , five days a week , building furniture , picture frames and anything they could dream of to construct from wood.

S2: The majority of the time , it is the first time that a student has made something with their hands.

S5: The new Youth Transition Campus has a wood shop that is more than twice the size it was in the old building. Students sell their furniture online , and the money raised is used to buy more supplies and tools for the next group of woodshop students. Offenders become contenders for real life jobs and much better futures , according to Long , who has a sign hanging on his classroom wall that says We are the carpenters of our destiny.

S2: Now , when they're released from here and they've taken my class , they can get.

S5: A an entry level.

S2: Job that can.

S5: Then actually.

S2: I believe , you know , affect their lives for good as they move forward and they have options.

S3: So our students are underwater and they're drowning and they need support.

S5: Ellen Dela Cruz is helping teens in trouble through reading at the New Whites. She's been a teacher for county court schools since 1997.

S1: They want to learn.

S4: How to read big words. They want to be able to spell big words.

S5: Dela Cruz says one third of the 50 teenage students she teaches read below a fifth grade level. But they are eager to get their hands on as many books as they can. The new campus has an expanded library with titles that include topics from fantasy to feelings about first lops. There's even a summer reading contest underway right now.

S3: We're paying attention sometimes. No one's.

S6: Paid attention to.

S3: How , you know , how they're doing academically and what their achievement. Is.

S4: Is. So that's what I want to do. I want to , like , help kids , get them off the streets , get them off drugs and hopefully save their life.

S5: Ocean Follow has gone from student inside to mentor outside , admiring her painting in the whites lobby.

S4: Like super cool. It makes me really happy. Happiness.

S5: Happiness. She hopes to someday turn into a career as a judge in the juvenile justice system. M.G. Perez , KPBS News.

S1: Maya Berra is a two time Guinness world record holder for big wave surfing and seven time World Surf League Big Wave Award winner. She's been working on something much different than breaking records as one of the few women taking on the waves at her level. She's been writing books. Her recent book , Maya and the Beast , is a beautifully illustrated story of empowerment and conquering fear. And Maya , welcome to Midday Edition.

S7: Thank you. It's such a pleasure to be here. Thanks for having me. Okay.

S1: Okay.

S7: That's a long answer. I mean , the idea of the book itself came during the pandemic when I was just with my dogs walking in the forest for way too many hours a day because we couldn't do anything. We couldn't surf here for a while. We couldn't travel. So I had the idea of doing a bunch of things and a children's book was one of them , and I started working on it , not realizing how much more difficult was than just the idea itself. But it's been a wonderful experience. It took two years , so it's exciting to have it out there.

S1: I mean , you know , Maya and the Beast follows a young asthmatic girl who dreams of surfing big waves.

S7: And that's what I had to really understand , you know , how to put all the emotions that that I had in my life and the lessons in a simplified version to be able to connect with children.

S1: I mean , in 2020 , you rode the biggest wave surfed by anyone , a first for women in professional surfing.

S7: I love surfing as a sport. I just I fell in love of it when I was around 13 , and I never looked back. Being in the ocean and riding waves. And for me , it's just it's my passion in life. And big waves is just the there was an extra challenge there for me , I think maybe because it wasn't like completely natural. I had asthma and I was I didn't grow up in the ocean from little. So I was very intimidated by big waves. So there was a whole thing there that I wanted to like challenge myself towards that direction. And that's how I pursued professional surfing. And so I went to that niece that I like very much , the intensity , the energy of those big waves and training for them. It's yeah , it's. It's a good life. Hmm.

S1: Hmm.

S7: I think the challenges always keep changing. But I think in the sport and the water , it's about like not having the same physical sometimes abilities and then having to compensate. And then life is about learning how to to deal with man and work with man. I think that that is has been one of the big lessons of my career , you know , how to collaborate in a very male environment and make it work. And that has been a big lesson. But it's full of challenges. It's full of having to break barriers and having to be the first and having to establish certain things that aren't established yet. So it's a it's a fight on the way. The record itself was a fight. It was the first first time a woman had a world record in the Guinness Book and big wave surfing. So it was a change that had to be made.

S1: You know , both writing and surfing really take an enormous amount of focus. So what do you find more challenging of the two and why ? Oh.

S6:

S7: You know , it's funny , even though I mean , I'm not a writer. I wrote those those books from my experience and something that I wanted to share. Right. I don't see myself as a writer. I'm a surfer. And I think that maybe that brings a lot of expectations from me. So I always think surfing is is harder because I expect , you know , to be at the highest level. And that demands an enormous amount of dedication. And so I always think to surf and also , you know , surfing , you know , I can that at least write things like safe.

S1: You wrote Maya and the Beast for a young audience.

S7: First of all , if they have asthma or if they're afraid or if they feel , you know , outside of of the mode of what they want to do , but they still want to do that. I think they I hope they they can see themselves there and then they can , through the story , build courage to to keep going and keep finding themselves and keep believing in themselves until the end. And there's never an end. So I hope they they they understand that , but they just gotta have courage and go for what they really want.

S1: I've been speaking with Maya , Deborah Guinness , world record holder for big wave surfing and author. And Maya will be in San Diego next week for a works book event at the La Hoya refer to library. That's on Friday , August 5th , at 4:30 p.m.. For more information about that event , you can find it on our website , pbs.org. And Maya , thank you so much for joining us.

S7: Thank you. Thanks for having me.

S1: You're listening to KPBS Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman with Maureen CAVANAUGH. Mickey Vail is a San Diego based hip hop artist , playwright , teaching artist and the co-founder of Soul Kiss Theatre. She's also part of the cast and creative team for the Old Globe's forthcoming production of Shakespeare's a midsummer Night's Dream , as part of KPBS is influential series. We asked Micki Vale to make us a playlist of songs that have influenced her career as an artist. Here are the tracks she chose in her own words.

S3: Music from my childhood is critical because for one thing , we weren't able to just listen to it any time we wanted unless she bought the record. But as a kid , I wasn't. I didn't have money. I wasn't going and buying records. So I listened to what my parents played and I listened to what was on the radio. And every time it would play , it was just so exciting to get to hear. It was just like , Oh , this is it. I get to hear it again. It's so exciting. So just for it , not being immediately accessible makes the music even more precious.

UU: Spirit is great.

S3: To carry carried further.

UU: Here are was.

S3: Many Republicans inside , my love actually don't remember when I first heard it. I just feel like many repetitions. Music was just always a part of my life , always a part of my childhood and that particular song. It just moved me because it it sounds ethereal , the way the beat comes in and the way her voice is just so soft. So it always stuck with me. BAHAMADIA three the hard way was just one of the first times I heard three women on a track just borrowing out just all raps. No chorus or anything. And Bahamadia is raps on there. Just incredible to me. I get just rap , you know , it's not about anything in particular as far as I'm on top of pirates. And that style of creating song really stood out to.

S6: Be supposed to actually be the lead essentially for in the comments to get too much into the masses put you where these limited amphetamines or like Tony Stark's fantasies about as wannabes do for the big guys becoming too ghetto magic was the pull back at way monopoly the less but again not provide the greatest natural rap. He was like an exit from the Gentile style international like that that can from internet verbal text blast my it makes perfect with the MC devices. Bahamadia did the nicest bringing this rap thing to like Michael Stipe is for the non pound except from the gangster and Mike is a case to roll to roll.

S3: Some of the first rhymes I actually wrote because before that I would rap , but it would mostly be freestyle just off the top. So when I finally sat down and started actually writing rhymes , I wrote them to that beat because I love that beat so much. It was like I was the fourth person on that song in my head. My tell you how we.

S6: Do it and you got the chance to even do the battle dance with the king. And Brian , she slapped me more than every day. And plus , to send me to give you more like me , I do.

UU: What you do on the way depending. It's just my skills for what this work that took the surface to put the course of what I'm seeing so much of this is to.

S6: End like all my getting hip shredding.

S3: I first heard Marvin Gaye got to give it up. Probably at my grandmother's house and my family. There was always music playing. My dad played the drums. My mom was always singing and there were just always music playing soul music. And , you know , the family would get together and these songs would be playing. And Marvin Gaye was was always playing. You've got to give it up. It kind of represents my childhood. And I remember just hearing that and you can hear people partying in the background. And I was a kid at the time , but I just I wanted to be at that party. It just sounded so fun. That sounds free. It sounds happy. It sounds so black and so beautiful and soulful. And it just made me want to create black , beautiful , heartfelt music. My. D'Angelo's Africa also transported me. I used to just play that on repeat. It's another one that just sounds so that thereal and you know , he says Africa is my descent here. I'm far from home and you know , that's how my spirit feels like. That's that whole song just speaks to my spirit. And then when I learned that it was about his child and that just gave it another level of beauty to me. And it sounds like almost like a lullaby , which I thought was so creative. Oh. 000000000. It sounds roots. It just sounds like the sound that's coming from the earth. And I like those ethereal sounds , so just knowing that it's okay to have this soft , beautiful sounds.

UU: Whoa , whoa , whoa , whoa , whoa , whoa , whoa , whoa , whoa , whoa , whoa , whoa , whoa.

S3: Rufus and Chaka Khan. Tell me something good. That was one of those songs I heard growing up during my childhood , and I grew up in the seventies and eighties , so funk music was everywhere. When I was a kid , that was what was played in my home. Me and my mom would clean on every Saturday and we'd get up and listen to soul music and funk. So it just I love creating soulful music because I grew up on soul music.

S6: You refuse to put everything up or you cry. Right.

S3: But anytime I heard it , it just it struck me that is the way that the baseline comes in. It's just so funky. And Chaka Khan , the way she's singing on it and that that her Tell Me Something is just so funky. And that one definitely had a huge impact on me.

S6: Let me get one. That one. Now , tell me something that. People tell me that I get yelled at once I got full time.

S3: It's been definitely something like I'd never done before , a challenge that I've never done before. It's a very fast paced. I'm doing some of the scene transitions. I'll be rapping during those transitions. So here's an example of one of them. Things in the palace are not going well. Will love prevail ? Well , time will only tell. This crew of players sounds a little hood. Let's see what's happening in the magic world.

S2: You don't go home.

S6: You don't go home. Darling , please don't leave me. I don't.

S3: I'm perfect. I'm worth it. You need me. But leave me thinking about what the work I'm doing with the Globe and the Midsummer Night's Dream Production. There are Afro future themes in the play and those African sounds like the song D'Angelo Africa. There's those drums and then those African drums , and I'm using the same type of drums and the music that I'm creating for this production. So those rhythms have stayed with me , but those rhythms come from , you know , they were with me before I heard that song or any music. You know , those come from my spirit. Those come from my ancestors spirit. So those those rhythms are going to be within me forever , and they'll always come up in some way in the work that I do. Is there something on your mind that I should know ? You know , relationships are optional. I ain't holding you here. You are not a hostage. Okay. Okay. Let me. Chilla. If there's something you want to say , go ahead and spit it out. But if you have any second thoughts , let me know now so I can jump off of this. Mary comes back. And.

S6: And.

S3: I'm perfect. And then you need me. But leave me is scratching the surface deeply seeing me. I'm perfect. I don't think you need me but leave me is scratching the surface Let me know what you mean. The passion is gone. But you mean it's been dragging on for too long ? What you mean ? And no longer feels right. And you tired of fussing a fight. And then it's time to move on. You said you love me , man. This is how you show it. Oh , yes. This is about love and you know it. How could you just throw it away like it was worthless ? Maybe I'm perfect and I'm worth it. And I know damn well I don't deserve this. Okay , maybe I do. Maybe I called you your name , disrespected you a time or two. Maybe I pushed you away by accusing you of cheating , like , every other day. And I swore that she was certain you made me mad. I ran your name through the dirt and ignored when you was hurt. You do the dirt my better. But I know one thing's for certain. I gave you everything. How could you promise me a wedding ring and pull some shit like this to slow my roll and kept feelings under control ? If I had known it was like this. Oh , now you stand and look at Sam making a lip quiver. Here , here's a tissue. Cry me a river followed by.

S6: I know you.

S3: Want to play with three strikes , baby. I'm not strutting. Oh , you think I'm crazy ? Want to make you a believer ? Go ahead and take the dance. To me , that would be the perfect word that you need me. But believe me , is scratching the surface. Lindley , see me. I'm hurt. But I think you need me. But leave me. You scratching the surface , buddy. Don't leave me.

S6: Don't leave me. Please don't.