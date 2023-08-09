Wartime history of Japanese Americans

S1: It's time for Midday Edition on Kpbs. Today , we are talking about the little known history of Japanese-Americans living in Japan during World War Two. I'm Jade Hindman. Here's to conversations that keep you informed , inspired and make you think. The story of being split between two worlds.

S2: There were thousands of people , tens of thousands Japanese-Americans who were in Japan when the imperial Japanese government attacked Pearl Harbor and who were stranded on the wrong side of the ocean.

S1: Corey Suzuki from NPR's Code Switch takes us through that history and his own journey of self discovery. Plus , two local students tried their hand at a podcast and won a national NPR contest. You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. Oppenheimer , the historical biopic that's become one of this summer's box office hits , tells the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer , who worked on the top Secret Manhattan Project and spent years developing and designing the atomic bomb.

S3: This is a matter of life and death. I can perform this miracle.

S4: World War Two would be over. Our boys would come home.

S5: That's happening , isn't it ? World.

S6: We remember this day.

S1: That day was in 1945 and led to the US nuclear bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki , which ended World War Two. But one criticism of the movie is that it erases the experience of the people living in Japan during World War Two. Well , today we are featuring a story from NPR's Code Switch podcast that digs into that little known history of Japanese Americans who were living in Japan during the war. Recently , reporter Corey Suzuki found out that his own grandmother , who he'd always thought was born in Japan , is a second generation Japanese-American who returned after living through the war in Japan. In this story , he explores his grandmother's memories and discovers new aspects of himself along the way.

S2:

S7: Someone that's on the ship. Waving. Yeah. Oh , little girl.

S2: This is my ma. My grandma. I'm asking her to describe a drawing that's been in my family for years , one that I've never really been able to get out of my head. It shows a little girl standing on the railing of a ship. In my memory of the drawing , she stares out over the water. Her straight black hair dances in the wind.

S7:

S2: This is you. Just.

S7: Just. So it's me.

S2: This drawing is of a bunch of mice , a little girl coming to America from Japan in 1949. For four years , Japan and the United States had been at war. I'd heard Obama tell these stories. She and her parents were living in Tokyo right in the firing line. Some nights they would watch as allied bombers passed overhead and the city glowed orange. In this drawing. The war is over , and Obama , just 16 years old , is on her way to California alone. For the longest time I thought this was the moment , the one that so many descendants of immigrants hear about , the moment our families made the journey to this country. What I saw on that drawing was a lonely moment , but also a moment of hope of leaving war torn Japan and forging a new life in the United States. It wasn't until high school that I asked Obama about it. I wanted to know what it was like to be born and raised in Japan. But her response shocked me.

S7: I was born in San Francisco , California , August 1932.

S2: That was the day I learned that Obama was not born in Japan. She was born in California , an American citizen in the heart of the West Coast. When I learned this , I didn't know what to think. It was like my whole sense of where I came from had been turned inside out. I always thought Obama was Japanese , but really she was Japanese American. That drawing of that little girl on the ship , it wasn't of someone making the journey to a new country. It was a picture of someone making their way home. I had so many questions. Why did Obama and her parents end up leaving the United States ? What was it like to grow up on the other side of the war ? What was it like to come back ? And then Obama told me something else. There were others , she said. This wasn't just her story. There were thousands of people , tens of thousands Japanese Americans who were in Japan when the imperial Japanese government attacked Pearl Harbor and who were stranded on the wrong side of the ocean. For generations , one story has defined what it means to be Japanese American. It's the story of the incarceration during World War Two of when the government of the United States uprooted more than 100,000 people of Japanese ancestry from their homes along the West Coast and forced them into federal incarceration camps of a group of people who spent their entire lives trying to prove that they didn't deserve this injustice. Trying to prove how American they really were. This is the flip side of that story. It's the story of my Obama's journey from San Francisco to Tokyo and back again. It's the story of a group of Japanese Americans who , instead of being forced to bury their Japanese heritage , were cut off from their American identity. And it's the story of me trying to figure out where I really come from and what it actually means to be Japanese American. Obama still lives in Richmond , just across the bay from San Francisco with my parents and the house where I grew up. Some parts of the house have changed since then. Others , like Obama's room with its stacks of books and greeting cards and picture frames are the same. Hi.

S8: Hi.

S7:

S2: It really was not that bad. We sat down on her bed , surrounded by her books and photographs , and I asked her to start at the beginning.

S7: I went to kindergarten in San Francisco , which is called Kim and Golden Gate Kindergarten. I didn't study English too much. They were more or less teaching Japanese.

S2: It was the three of them. Obama , her mother and her father. They were living in San Francisco in the 1930 when a lot of Japanese people were working on farms or cleaning houses.

S7: My father was ambitious , and what they did was making Japanese produce because at that time there were quite a few Japanese immigrants in San Francisco , and bringing Japanese produce to San Francisco was a good business.

S2: Obama loved San Francisco. There was the fog and the rolling hills. There were the holidays like Christmas , where the city would sparkle with light. But there was nothing like the crisp spring day that five year old Obama got to walk across the Golden Gate Bridge for the first time the very day it opened. Can you tell me about walking across the bridge for the first time ? 1937.

S7: Weather was nice. You know how bridge is always cold ? Yeah. So many people. And San Francisco people were always well dressed.

S2: There are videos of the day. It was May 1937. The sky was clear. Fleets of planes droned overhead. Thousands of people had gathered to walk across the bridge for the first time.

S7: When I came to the center of the bridge looking up , it's very , very unbelievable how people could build that.

S2: San Francisco was a beautiful place to live , but it wasn't the easiest. Local labor groups organized protests against immigration from Japan. The city's school board had threatened to segregate students from Japanese families and barred them from white primary schools. The California legislature had passed a law meant to stop the Issei , the first generation of Japanese immigrants from owning land.

S7: Issei , people who came from Japan first. They had such a anti-Japanese discrimination and they couldn't have children to have a higher education , and they couldn't even buy the house property. So we say people encouraged children to go to Japan.

S2: Historian Brian Naylor has spent years studying Japanese American history and he told me that for all kinds of reasons , thousands of Nisei , my Obamas generation are turning to Japan at this time.

S9: A lot of the kind of Nisei with college degrees and so forth , go , go there , because that's the only place they could get get a job commensurate with their qualifications. And then for many younger Nisei , their parents , especially if they have means send them to Japan for to to be educated , feeling that if they're bilingual , bicultural , they just have a better chance going forward.

S2: A lot of people , Brian says , also went back for family reasons.

S9: One of my wife's cousins , she was born in Tacoma , then at age 13 , gets sent to Japan to take care of a of a grand grandmother or grandfather who is not well.

S2: For a while , Obama's parents didn't feel like they had to leave California. The produce business was going well and it seemed like things were stable. Then they got the news. Obama's grandmother back in central Japan was sick. Her health was failing fast. So in 1937 , the same year they walked across the Golden Gate Bridge , Obama's parents told her they needed to talk. They had to leave San Francisco. They were going back to Japan.

S7: We were just visiting half a year or one year.

S10: Hello , NBC. Hello.

S2: In that plan to stay for half a year , maybe one year , stretch it into two , then three. And then in the winter they heard that something had happened.

S7: At that time , we didn't have TV , so radio was the only source.

S2: Japan had attacked a US Navy base called Pearl Harbor. We have witnessed.

S10: This morning and a severe bombing of Pearl Harbor by enemy planes , undoubtedly Japanese.

S2: Obama remembers being confused. She was still just nine years old and she didn't understand what the newsmen. But Obama's mother was worried they should have left Japan earlier. She said to Obama there was no way they could get back to San Francisco now.

S7: She liked America so much. So she was so regretful. She didn't come back before , you know , and she said , I'm going to put the American flag on the top of the roof so they don't drop the bomb. Which was a very ridiculous thing.

S2: They didn't actually end up putting a flag on the roof. For a few months , things were quiet. It was winter in Tokyo. Obama and her parents were living in an industrial part of the city. She was going to school and her father was working in a factory , something to do with electrical cords , she says. They stayed with other workers and factory housing. Then in the spring , the United States hit back. They launched their own surprise attack , a retaliatory air raid on Tokyo.

S11: They separate into groups to attack the several objectives carefully selected by means of accurate intelligence.

S2: They targeted factories and industrial areas.

S11: To ensure that only targets of military value will be hit.

S2: Obama remembers putting everything they could carry on a small cart and running.

S7: We didn't have trucks or anything , so we put the immediate necessity on the wagon and we started running. And I still remember fire just. Getting closer and closer as we moved.

S2: And I should say here , Obama doesn't go around casually telling these stories about living through the war , but when she does , she doesn't shy away from them. She tells them with a smile , sometimes a laugh. I don't know why. That's how she tells these stories about terrible things that happened at the hands of American soldiers. Maybe it's just because this is what things were like when she was growing up in Japan. These are her middle school stories , her childhood memories. Anyway , the company housing Obama says it was all burned. They couldn't go back. Instead , she and her parents moved in with another family , the Takemura , who lived across the city. It was a lonely time for Obama. The Japanese government was starting to evacuate children and older people to the countryside to try and get them out of the path of future bombings. Obama's parents asked her if she wanted to go.

S7: I wanted to go because I'm the only child and to live with everybody is kind of so nice. And I volunteer and my parents agreed and I went.

S2: But she wasn't there for long. Soon her parents came after her.

S7: And they say , If we have to die from bombing and whatever war they wanted to stay together , you know , family. And so I had to come back to Tokyo.

S9: It just does not fit the kind of standard grand narrative of going to concentration camps , the 442nd resettlement. I mean , the grand story , the farewell to Manzanar story , you know , the KiB , they're not part of that. This is really a story that we need to know a little bit more about and that kind of complicate our understanding of the whole Japanese American story.

S2: As the war continued , life in Japan got worse and worse. Food and other supplies were hard to find.

S7: We were lucky only three of us in the family. But people didn't have enough to eat and close. You cannot buy anything , you know. Of course. No candy. He was getting worse.

S2: Even during all of this , there were also moments where things felt normal. Obama kept going to class every day. She would commute from Seto , where the Takemura lived to her school in the center of Tokyo. She would take a train to Shiba Station , where she would catch a streetcar to the school. There were exams and homework.

S7: We had an English subject , but I it. I was very bad student.

S2: But the war also brought complex feelings. At home , Obama remembers her mother speaking out against the Japanese government. At school , she says , they were taught loyalty to Japan.

S7: We were all brainwashed. And we were told England and us , they were the enemy to us. So.

S2: So you felt Japanese.

S7:

S2: She thought often about Christmas and Halloween and going to her kindergarten. That was the one thing she knew for sure. She wanted to go back to California. Across Japan , tens of thousands of other stranded Japanese Americans were also living through the war. Researchers say their experiences varied. Some lived in the countryside , isolated from the violence of the war. Some were conscripted into the Japanese military. Historian Brian Nere again.

S9: Conditions are getting really bad and here are more mouths to feed. And they're Americans. On top of that , you know who's in some ways are being blamed for this whole predicament. You know , a really sad part of the story is that , of course , Hiroshima is one of the main prefectures that Japanese immigrated from to the US. And of course , many of them ended up back in Hiroshima.

S2: We know what happened next. Nine days after American forces bombed Hiroshima , Obama and her parents heard there was going to be an announcement.

S7: People told us to listen to the radio.

S2: 12 noon they tuned in. At first it was just static. Then a voice.

S12: Like I know they not know Tony Army.

S7: That's the first time we heard the Emperor's voice on the radio. He was very sorry. We were surrounded and told us it's an end of the war. No more suffering.

S2: In September of 1945 , when Obama was just 13 years old , Japan surrendered. American planes started to land carrying soldiers and military equipment , and they also carried something else. Hundreds of American movies.

S7: The very first American movie I saw was Madame Curie. It's a nice movie theater. Used to be , but all the chairs were burned. So we sat on the concrete where used to be chairs were placed.

S11: If we can prove the existence of this new element.

S3: It may enable us to look into the secret of life itself deeper than ever before in the history of the world.

S2: Across the ocean. The government's incarceration of Japanese-Americans in the US was also ending. One by one , the camps closed down. People were handed what would be about $350 today and were put on trains bound for the West Coast. When I think about this moment , I think of a tide. Thousands of people like Obama swept across the ocean for years , but now the water was turning. The current was calling the back. It was April 1949 when Obama was finally able to get passage on a ship to California. Her parents , who had never been American citizens , had to stay in Japan. But a distant relative in San Jose said they could take Obama in.

S7: Everybody wanted to come to America , as you know , because of the. Influence of those movie and American lives. But for me , I still remember childhood memory from San Francisco , so I wanted to come.

S2: So one morning Obama went down to the docks. It was a bright spring day. She said goodbye to her friends and stepped out over the water onto the deck of an American ship. She was 16 years old and finally heading back to the United States.

S7: Once I got on the ship , of course , I started feeling. I felt sorry for my parents. You know.

S2: Obama was sad to be leaving her parents behind , but a big part of her was also thrilled. She was so excited to be going home. The ship was called the USS General.

S7: Gordon was a very plain Army ship and I got stuck getting seasick and bottom of the ship. And but it didn't bother too much when you were only 16.

S2: It was a long trip , two weeks across the ocean. So Obama started getting to know the other passengers. She was surprised to find out that a lot of them were like her Japanese Americans who had been stranded in Japan.

S7: I was treated very well because I was the youngest and they look after me.

S2: Halfway through their trip , the ship docked in the Hawaiian Islands. Obama spent a day wandering around Honolulu with the other former strand.

S7: We had one day we could see City , and I still remember how pineapple was delicious and we had a good time. And finally we had to get on the ship again.

S2: After two weeks , the moment came that Obama had been waiting for her for what felt like her entire childhood. In the distance they could see land. Albatross stood on the deck of the ship and watched as her California appeared over the horizon. It was the scene from that drawing , the one I had been thinking about for what felt like my entire childhood of that little girl on the deck of a ship staring out over the water. That image of hope. But all Obama felt was sadness.

S7: When I saw Golden Gate Bridge on deck , I start crying because I didn't want to get off the ship. Everybody was so nice. I had to say goodbye to all the friends.

S2: After everything. After years of running from bombs and burning buildings. Of waking up hungry and tired of trying to survive long enough to make it back to the United States. All she wanted to do was to stay with the other Japanese-Americans on that ship. She knew that once they got off , everyone was going to go their separate ways , and she was right. So every Japanese-American who had been on that ship , every Japanese American who had been stranded in Japan , had something to share now. There was a new name for them.

S7: He means return Bay means an abbreviation of Bay , which is America. And Ni is number two. Say is a generation. Second generation.

S2: Return to America.

S7: Return to America.

S2: The Kibbe. Nisei. The generation who left and came back. I guess.

S13: Like who ? What do you. You know , what do you.

S2:

S14:

S7: Not complete American. Not complete Japanese. Keep , he said.

S9: I think the general story of Japanese-Americans in Japan during World War Two is kind of the biggest unexplored episode in the history of Japanese Americans.

S2: Historian Brian Neah.

S9: It just does not fit the kind of standard grand narrative of going to concentration camps , the 442nd resettlement. I mean , the grand story , the farewell to Manzanar story , you know , the KiB , they're not part of that. This is really a story that we need to know a little bit more about and that kind of complicate our understanding of the whole Japanese American story.

UU:

S7: Bridge.

S2: Last August , my sister and I took Obama to walk across the Golden Gate Bridge. We do it every year for her birthday , and every year it's cold. Like that day she walked across for the first time back in 1937. Are you feeling.

S7: Okay ? Fine.

S15: Are you excited ? Yes.

S2: What does it look like ? Beautiful.

UU: Beautiful. Beautiful.

S7: I wonder if I can do it next year.

S2: As we walked out over the water , the clouds split and the sun came through. I've been thinking about something Obama said earlier about how she cried when they finally got back to the US. What I was expecting to hear next. What I was waiting to hear next was that those were tears of joy , that she was so happy to be back. But that wasn't it. She was crying because she didn't want to say goodbye to the other. And you say on board with her. She didn't know when she was going to be able to see them again. I think I get what she meant now. I used to think she looked so lonely in that drawing , standing there on the deck of the ship. But I realize now that she wasn't alone. Those other people on the ship , they understood she didn't need to explain anything to them about her life , about the things that had happened , about what it was like they already knew. We drove back across the bridge.

UU: And went home.

S16: We may be distracted in social media and stuff , but we can get out of this. And I really wanted to spark that through my own experience.

S1: You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. Welcome back. You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. NPR just hosted its fifth annual student podcast Challenge. It's an opportunity for young people across the country to take up the mic and share stories from their classrooms and communities. This year , NPR also gave a special prize to the best student podcast about mental health. One of the finalists came from Hoover High School. The eight minute podcast called Why Are You So Distracted ? Looked at technology addiction , the Endless Scroll , and why it affects so many teens. Joining us today is Ellen Towers , AP US history teacher and director of the Academy of Information Technology at Hoover High School. Ellen , welcome.

S17: Thank you for having me.

S1: Also joining us , rising seniors Jesus Ledesma Hernandez and Huang Long. Dang. Welcome to you both. Hello.

S16: Hello. Hello.

S18: Thank you. Yeah.

S1: So I want to start with you , Ellen.

S17: So we decided to do a collaborative project or what we call a PBL , in which we have students look at histories of issues and also look at issues that are important to them and putting it into a practice.

S1: Oh , great. You know , I imagine this is the first time some students have ever produced a podcast.

S17: And then once they get the idea , then we talk to them about kind of organizing it into something of an introduction , interviewing maybe an expert on it , and then coming up with some ideas or solutions. So it's kind of really just starting at the brainstorming idea. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. All right.

S16: After the pandemic , I knew that I was really attached to online social media. I was really attached to just scrolling and doing all that. And I was I was not in the best health. I was not in the best mental health. I didn't get a lot of sleep by then. And actually getting myself out of that rabbit hole. Social media consumption , it really helped me kind of bring purpose into telling others who are along with this problem to , you know , to acknowledge that , yes , we may be distracted in social media and stuff , but we can get out of this. And I really wanted to spark that through my own experience by telling others that they can get out of it.

S1: I mean , because it's really so easy for for teens and really anyone to consume all this content nowadays , you know , with TikTok and Instagram and you actually refer to it as mindlessness.

S16: Let's use Pinterest for an example. I find new ideas like every time I scroll down , very much like TikTok as well. But let's say , for example , I find like , Oh , like how to make silicone molds , right ? I wouldn't deep dive into silicone molding and how to do this and that for hours on end. I would use that to actually execute that , actually execute it in person. You get to actually create a final solution and endpoint to that , but hopefully that answers your question. Yeah. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. In fact , you both talk about your own experiences with technology and its effects on the brain. Let's take a listen to that.

S19: So why is technology addiction currently an issue ? The issue that technology creates is that of over distraction. In today's society , it's very easy to be distracted by the technologies that we have. In today's world , it is encouraged to the ease and convenience of new innovations. To quote James Clear and his famous book , Atomic Habits. Technology creates a level of convenience that enables you to act on your smallest whims and desires. All you got to do is keep your eyes open. Things like YouTube's autoplay feature or Doomscrolling encourages mindlessness by allowing us to consume large volumes of content easier without needing to stop and think about it. In turn , we become over distracted and lose the ability to focus because our minds are cluttered with so much information and we get used to it to add on. Dobkin describes the problem of productivity here.

S20: But I think that most of us are addicted to this concept that unless we're doing something productive all day long , that somehow our lives are not worthwhile. And that's an illusion. It's a delusion and it's an addiction.

S19: Essentially , we are addicted to technology because it feels easier and more productive to be on your phone even if you aren't actually doing anything because it feels better than to do quote unquote , nothing. So scrolling through random apps on your phone might feel productive , but it's actually the opposite and it gives us the feeling of being productive.

S1:

S19: I'd go home from school and I just like I wanted a distraction. So what I would do was I just go home , just scroll on my phone for like for around like four hours. The scary thing about it is , like , you're not really aware of your addiction. For me , I like prefaced it as like , oh , you know , I just want a break. Like I didn't really see it as a big deal , but like , looking back on it now , it's like four hours every day for a whole year. Like , it really adds up to like a lot of , like , time. And also it really , like , messes with your brain because when you're like addicted to like , scrolling , your brain isn't active. So having your brain offer that like , like very long periods of time will just like mess with how it functions. And like , sometimes your brain could just like , be inactive for like , random parts of the day. Yeah.

S1: Yeah. I mean , it's like you look up and where did the time go ? It's a real time suck. You know , Jesus , you found some solutions like journaling and mindfulness.

S16: Getting to do it in the physical medium as I put my pencil onto paper. That's that's just really satisfying for me and my personality because I used to write stories online after , after that initial innocence of the online medium , I got into social media. And that's how it kind of crept me into this addiction that I used to have. But. I really enjoyed that. I got to do it in the physical medium to separate technology from actual physical objects. And getting to see these two different worlds contrasting them much more. And having journaling and meditation just really helped me out because it separated the two worlds much more clearly than if I were to , let's say , have like a meditation app. But I do recommend that if you if you ever need that every person is different and how their solutions to their addictions are different. I've learned that from his towers , and I also learned that from even on my friends. Yeah.

S1: Yeah.

S17: So at first the eight minute seemed to be something they were worried about , and at the end it was really something that was a challenge to get a story told in that amount of time. And so that that's one way that that was probably the biggest challenge for most of the students. Also kind of deciding what to talk about and reaching out to adults to get some outside opinions on. It also was a little challenging for students.

S1: Yeah , that the time constraints are always a challenge , even even with our show here every day. Yeah , yeah , absolutely. Yeah. And Elon , you know , podcast producing can also be very collaborative. So did the students also work with each other and help each other with that process ? I mean , you also mentioned having them reach out to outside sources , too.

S17: Yes , it was. I asked them to go out and try to find an interview , either through cold calling , which would mean just emailing people out of the blue , which some of them did. Also , through their connections , through other organizations that are involved with some of them are involved with cardinals Interact and is run by the prize charities. So they had they had adults there to mentor them and help them with that. We also had the advisory board of it. So it's business members that kind of help guide us. They came in and and did a proofreading with the students on all of their scripts. So it would be an adult from , you know , Qualcomm or an adult from Booz Allen who came in and looked at their script and gave them some honest feedback. And so they did that via Zoom. And so the adults were somewhat it was a great experience for both the adults and the students to get good feedback , but also get some direction as well as where their script was heading. So yes.

S16: I really enjoyed that as well. I enjoyed contacting and even networking as well. Got to know more people and I really enjoyed that.

S1: All right. You're listening to Kpbs Midday Edition. I'm Jade Hindman. I'm speaking with Ellen Towers , AP US history teacher and director of the Academy of Information Technology at Hoover High School and Rising seniors Jesus Ledesma Hernandez and Huang Long. Deng You know , NPR recently gave the podcast an honorable mention and recognized it as a finalist for one of the best student podcast about mental health.

S19: I was like , What ? Wait. I think Mr. Harris told us how much like , about how none of your podcasts have like won or at least not like the previous podcast , this one. So I was like so shocked. I'm like , Wait , we got close. Yeah , that was my reaction to it.

S1: So surprise.

S16: Wow. I , I got the news by email , and the fact was , I wow. My mind was blown. I got recognition. And I'm so happy that that I did because it's just , I don't know. My gratitude is so immense. I'm so happy. I , I just enjoyed the fact that I got an email from Kpbs and and I'm so happy. I just got so happy after that. Yeah.

S21: Yeah.

S1:

S17: I know I have fantastic students. And these these two individuals are fantastic. They work so hard on this. So I was absolutely super excited about all the especially their they're getting into the honorable mention. So yes , we me and Miss Gastelum who had worked on it together , were. Ecstatic about being recognized.

S1: Jesus in Hong.

S16: If Wayne can , if we can collaborate yet again and create more podcasts about not only just mental health , but just our environments and just our thoughts together , that would be awesome. We had those ideas before as well , so maybe it's about time we execute it. Yeah.

S1:

S21:

S17: Biggest thing with this is when you start out this in September , October time period and you work on it till March , is that you can accomplish anything as long as you just keep working at it in increments. One of my philosophies going into teaching was you can only eat an elephant one bite at a time. So just trying to help students understand anything that seems impossible at the beginning of the year is really , really possible at the end. And I hope that they continue to try to challenge themselves to create projects and assignments going through college and unique and forward thinking ways like podcasts , websites , applications , and so that they become a more engaging to , you know , their audience and to who they're working with. Wow.

S21: Wow.

S1: I have been speaking with Elon Towers , AP US history teacher and director of the Academy of Information Technology at Hoover High School , along with incoming seniors Jesus , Ledesma , Hernandez and Chong. Long Dang , you know. Thank you all for joining us and congratulations.

S16: Thank you so much for just having me here. I really appreciate it.

S19: Thank you for having us.

S17: Yeah , thank you very much for having us interviewed. We appreciate it.

Did the story about Japanese-Americans living in Japan during World War II resonate with you ? Do you have family who shared this experience ? Give us a call at (619) 452-0228 and leave a message or you can email us at midday at pbs.org. We'd love to share your stories and ideas here on Midday Edition. And if you ever miss a show , you can find the Midday Edition podcast on all platforms.