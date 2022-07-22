Controversy over CARE Court proposal

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Friday, July 22nd.

Opinions divided on CARE Court proposal

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

######

San Diego County officials are reminding people that coronavirus treatment is available.

This comes as COVID cases in San Diego County remain high - with more than 12-thousand a week.

The county says its important to seek help as soon as possible to see if available treatments are right for you.

Talk to your health care provider or call 2-1-1 for help finding a provider.

########

Drug use among local offenders is on the rise for men and on the decline for women.

That’s according to a report released by SANDAG yesterday (Thursday), as part of its Substance Abuse Monitoring program.

The use of drugs for men arrested in the San Diego region is the highest it’s been in 22 years.

Meanwhile, female arrestees are testing positive for drugs at the lowest rate in 14 years.

The new report found that 83-percent of males and 60-percent of females tested

positive for at least one illicit substance, which includes marijuana, methamphetamine and cocaine.

The findings were based on a random sampling of detainees interviewed last year at the San Diego Central Jail and the Las Colinas Detention Facility.

########

It’s going to be a hot day today… dangerously hot in some areas.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for San Diego County deserts until eight o-clock tonight (Friday).

The National Weather Service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in air

conditioned areas, and staying out of the sun.

Temperatures will start to drop tomorrow (Saturday).

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now. Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

##########

There’s a bill making its way through the state legislature that aims to create a new legal option to help people living with a serious mental illness.

The proposal intends to offer them life-saving treatment and has wide support from state lawmakers. But not everyone agrees.

K-P-C-C’s Robert Garrova reports.

That was KPCC’s Robert Garrova.

##########

The strike at Hilton Bayfront ended in less than a day.

Roughly 600 unionized workers reached a tentative agreement late Wednesday, with the San Diego hotel.

KPBS reporter Jacob Aere has more.

The deal comes after hundreds of hotel workers began striking Wednesday morning. Many formed a picket line in front of the hotel, which is next to the convention center where Comic-Con is being held. President of UNITE HERE Local 30 Brigette Browning said in a statement: “We did not want to strike during this important week for San Diego tourism, but it’s clear this is what it took to get the wages and benefits these workers deserve.” Workers were asking for a 4 dollar raise over two years. The union has yet to say whether that’s what they got. In an emailed statement a Hilton San Diego Bayfront Spokesperson said: “Hilton San Diego Bayfront is pleased to have reached a tentative labor agreement with UNITE HERE Local 30, which will benefit our valued Team Members represented by the union. The hotel is operating as normal, and we look forward to welcoming guests.” Further details will be released when the contract is ratified by union members and becomes finalized. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

##########

Coming up.... Seaport Village is heading towards a makeover . We’ll have that story and more, next, just after the break.

##########

Port of San Diego Commissioners are another step closer to deciding whether to approve a massive renovation of the Seaport Village site.

Here’s KPBS reporter John Carroll.

The first proposal from the developer, “one highway one” to massively change Seaport Village came six years ago. The process slowed way down during the pandemic, but now it’s moving forward again. On Thursday, commissioners heard about changes made in the plan since the last update they received in March. The commissioners heard from more than two dozen members of the public - most of them said they’re against the proposal. Developer Yehudi Gaffen responded, saying they’re still open to making changes. “We know that the project is still going to change as we move forward, for we actually reach a ground breaking. But we're 100% committed to deal with whatever obstacle comes before us.” The project still has several more steps to go through before it comes to a final vote. JC, KPBS News.

##########

The San Marcos Creek restoration project has been going on for nearly three years… and the recent closure of a major thoroughfare has some residents fuming.

People living on a residential street being used as a detour, say drivers are creating havoc.

KPBS North County reporter Alexander Nguyen has details.

The people are just speeding through here. They have no regard for the safety of the people. That’s Russell Wilson. He lives on Applewilde Drive between Discovery Street and Via Vera Cruz. He says since the city closed part of Discovery Street for the San Marcos Creek project … car traffic has increased ten-fold on Applewilde A few doors down from Wilson is Beth Avant. With a school nearby … she is concerned about children’s safety. it has been definitely more dangerous on this street. City officials say they understand the residents' frustration and have been working to reduce traffic volume on Applewilde. They’ve been asking people to avoid the area. Construction for the creek project started in 20-20 to prevent flooding in the area and to preserve the creek habitat. It is expected to be completed by next spring. AN/KPBS

##########

Comic-Con isn’t just about super heroes and fantasy.

It’s also about harnessing pop culture to create social change.

KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado tells us about a Black writer and creator from the U-K, who is hoping to do just that with a series.

Among the hustle and bustle of the small press exhibitors at San Diego Comic Con you’ll find Yomi Ayeni, the mastermind behind the futuristic, book and comic series set in Victorian England called Clockwork Watch A steampunk story that revisits the world of colonialism but puts it in a way that everyone can engage with the story Ayeni says creating a series that helps people escape into a fantasy world is the easy part. The hard part is getting fans to emerge from it, wanting to take action The story itself gives you an opportunity to look in the mirror and question your background but also ask whether you as an individual can make the world a better place Through the book they are fundraising for a school in Kenya that takes in underage girls, to prevent them from being forced into marriages. Kitty Alvarado KPBS News.

##########

We also have a few weekend arts events to share with you, compliments of KPBS arts producer Julia Dixon Evans.

First up is a production that’s on our list of must-sees.

It's the final weekend to catch the musical "Lempicka" at the La Jolla Playhouse..

The Broadway-bound musical production profiles the iconic Polish Art Deco artist Tamara De Lempicka.

The remaining showtimes are eight p-m tonight, two and eight p-m tomorrow (Saturday) and two p-m and seven p-m on Sunday, at the La Jolla Playhouse.

—

Next up -

Country group “The Chicks” will be in concert at the Chula Vista amphitheater Saturday night.

They will be joined by special guest Jenny Lewis.

Here is a little taste of “Gaslighter” by The Chicks.

The concert starts at 7 p.m., at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheater in Chula Vista.

__

And finally, we can’t forget about Comic-Con!

If you want to check out Comic-Con, but don’t have a ticket… not to worry!

There are plenty of off-site activities you can attend downtown.

We’ve got you covered with a list of top offsite events that don't require a badge.

Find that list and details about all the arts events mentioned at kpbs-dot-org-slash-arts.

##########

That’s it for the podcast today. This podcast is produced by KPBS Senior Radio Producer Brooke Ruth and Producer Emilyn Mohebbi. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m Debbie Cruz. Thanks for listening and have a great weekend.

