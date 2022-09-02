Extreme heat across San Diego County

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Friday, September 2nd.

How’s the extreme heat affecting students returning to school this week? More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….

San Diego County has officially moved into the C-D-C’s ‘low’ COVID-19 transmission level.

At the low level, the C-D-C recommends staying up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms.

On Thursday, five more deaths from the virus were reported.

More than 5 thousand 4 hundred and 60 San Diegans have died from COVID related causes since the start of the pandemic.

Local health officials say we may have reached the peak with monkeypox cases early last month..

There are now 290 cases in San Diego County..

Infections are largley among men who have sex with men, but anyone can contract monkeypox.

Vaccines are being given at local events and through local providers.

Doses are being stretched with a method that delivers a smaller amount of vaccine but still offers the same protection.

San Diego County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten says more vaccines from the state are expected next week.

Infections are mainly spreading through sex, although general close skin to skin contact is another form of transmission.

The 20-22 Aztec football season kicks off tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s game against the University of Arizona will be the first official athletic event at SDSU’s new Snapdragon Stadium.

The game starts at 12-30 p-m.

The Aztecs will play their seven home games at the new stadium this season.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

Another flex alert has been called today.

The state is asking residents to conserve electricity from 4 to 9 p.m. by setting thermostats to 78 or higher, and avoiding charging electric vehicles or using major appliances.

Officials are warning that if not enough energy is conserved, there could be rolling blackouts if power demands start to outpace supplies.

Governor Newsom also declared a state of emergency, which allows him to increase energy production and relax rules aimed at curbing air pollution.

Temps in the upper 90s and triple digits are coinciding with the start of school for many students.

KPBS reporter Jacob Aere says at schools without proper air conditioning, that’s a big problem.

Rancho Bernardo High School and Bernardo Heights Middle School have been back in session for two weeks … but recently, their school days have been shortened. That’s because the schools’ outdated HVAC system hasn't been producing consistent air conditioning … and the classrooms have been heating up. Mark Sladack is a senior at the high school. “I just know that everyone was complaining, fanning themselves off with flashcards and finding a way to step out of class and get some air.” As a short-term fix, the district has spent about $500,000 dollars on backup solutions and a two month rental of a 600-ton chiller. Poway Unified expects all classroom AC units to be fully functioning by next week with students returning to a normal school schedule. Jacob Aere, KPBS News.

All San Diego Unified schools now have air conditioning, according to an email from the district.

For years, nearly 170 mobile homes have been decaying at the old DeAnza Point mobile home park on Mission Bay.

Sometime over the next few months, removal of the old trailers will begin.

But, as KPBS reporter John Carroll tells us, the long term fate of the area is still up in the air.

After some last minute regulatory loose ends are tied up, the company that operates Campland at Mission Bay Park is expected to start the process of removing the old mobile homes. The plan is to turn the area into an extension of Campland for RVs and tent camping. But some environmentalists say much of the area should be returned to wetlands. Here’s the director of conservation for the San Diego Audubon Society Andrew Meyer. “This is the exact right time for the city to be thinking about this because they are in their DeAnza land use planning process and they have the power to say camping should stay, here’s what we want it to look like and it should be right here.” The city is now in the process of deciding how much, if any, of the old mobile home park should be returned to wetlands. JC, KPBS News.

S-D-S-U President Adela de la Torre shared a personal experience on Wednesday in a meeting with the Associated Students of San Diego State.

While once again defending the school’s handling of rape allegations made by a now 18-year old woman against three members of last year’s football team, she went on to say that the issue of sexual assault was something that she had personally experienced… and that it’s something that lives with her day to day.

On the university’s decision to abide by a request from San Diego Police to hold off on investigating the incident, she said this.

“And I would not be honest with you if I said I would change it just because of the media firestorm. One always has to do the right thing.”

We asked De La Torre for further comment, but a university spokesperson said she was not scheduling media interviews at this time.

The university is now conducting its own investigation.

The city of Carlsbad voted earlier this week to spend two million dollars on traffic safety… after an increase in collisions involving bicycles and e-bikes.

KPBS North County reporter Tania Thorne tells us what’s planned.

More and more people are turning to bikes as a mode of transportation- especially e-bikes. But this shift has also brought an increase in bicycle-involved collisions in Carlsbad. “Collisions involving e bikes and bikes have increased 200% since 20-19. And as you know we experienced 2 tragic fatalities in August. ” That’s Carlsbad City Manager Scott Chadwick… who requested two million dollars for traffic safety and education. The council approved that… and ratified a local emergency proclamation for bike and ebike safety. The funds will be spent immediately on increased traffic enforcement, road striping and signage… and new safety and education programs. Since the emergency proclamation, the Police Department says they’ve issued about four times as many warnings and citations as in a typical week…. Most of them to drivers. TT KPBS News

Coming up.... We have some weekend arts events worth checking out. We’ll have that story and more, just after the break.

India consistently produces about twice as many films as the U-S.

American audiences are starting to embrace those films thanks to streaming services that carry hundreds of titles.

Back in May, the film R-R-R was in the top ten most watched Netflix movies and it's now the most-watched non-English language film on the streaming service.

This has stirred industry talk that the film might draw some Oscar love next year.

KPBS Cinema Junkie host Beth Accomando and Yazdee Pithavala, , co-host of the podcast ‘Moviewallas,’ discussed the success of R-R-R with KPBS’s Andrew Bowen.

Here's that interview...

That was Yazdee Pithavala, and Beth Accomando speaking with KPBS’s Andrew Bowen.

And before you go…

It’s a long weekend for many of us….

And if you want to infuse some arts into your weekend, we have some suggestions

Today and tomorrow is your last chance to see Ragtime at “The Moonlight Amphitheater” in Vista.

The beloved and award-winning musical follows a Black musician in Harlem, a housewife in Westchester and a Jewish immigrant.in the U-S in the early twentieth century.

The soundtrack is full of ragtime and jazz-tinged songs.

We’re listening to “His name was Coalhouse Walker.”

The performances start at 8 p-m.

Another production you can see this weekend is 'Fandango for Butterflies and Coyotes.'

The new play is set in a community ‘fandango’ – a celebration with storytelling, music and dance that's common to Latin American immigrant communities.

In the play, this particular fandango is just before ICE raids take over a city.

This weekend’s performances are today and tomorrow at 8 p-m.

And 7 p-m on Sunday.

At the La Jolla Playhouse. It runs through September 25th.

You can find more details about the arts events mentioned, and more, at kpbs-dot-org-slash-arts.

That's it for the podcast today. This podcast is produced by KPBS Senior Producer Brooke Ruth and Producer Emilyn Mohebbi.