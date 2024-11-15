How SDSU is teaching students about Kumeyaay culture

Good Morning, I’m Andrew Bowen, in for Debbie Cruz….it’s Friday, November 15th. >>>>

SDSU’s tribal liaison shares how the university is teaching Kumeyaay culture.

Transportation officials are urging travelers near the Mexican border to be on the lookout for wildcatting.

That’s when unregulated drivers offer taxi services.

Wildcatters have become more common at the San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry, and San Ysidro's Ped-West pedestrian crossing.

Officials say the unregulated drivers can lead to price gouging, drivers who are untrained and not required to undergo criminal background checks, and vehicles that have not undergone safety inspections.

One way to make sure a driver is authorized is by looking for an M-T-S medallion decal typically located near the vehicle's rear windshield.

For more information on how to spot wildcatters and how to report them, visit S-D-M-T-S.com.

OCEANSIDE HAS A NEW TOP COP, AND HE’S ALREADY MAKING HISTORY.

CHIEF TAURINO VALDOVINOS (TAU-rino-NOH VAL-doh-VEEN-nohs) WAS SWORN IN EARLIER THIS WEEK, BECOMING THE FIRST LATINO POLICE CHIEF IN THE CITY’S HISTORY.

OSIDEPDCHIEF 2A (0:15)

“It's a it's surprising that in a city, that's so diverse, that I'm the first Hispanic police chief. But I understand the significance of that, and I take that seriously. I feel like, I'm a representation of the Hispanic community as they are representation of me.”

VALDOVINOS (VAL-doh-VEEN-nohs) IS THE CITY’S THIRD POLICE CHIEF IN FOUR YEARS.

HE SAYS HE WANTS TO BRING SOME STABILITY BACK TO THE DEPARTMENT.

Temperatures are going to drop quite a bit today (Friday) and into the weekend.

There’s also a chance of rain through tomorrow night (Saturday).

Today (Friday) in the inland, coastal and desert areas, temperatures will be in the low 60s, and in the mountains, it’s expected to be in the low 40s.

Similar temps are expected throughout the weekend.

Local Indigenous leaders are working to increase representation and cultural awareness.

That also means making higher education more inclusive.

SD-SU's tribal liaison Jacob Alvarado Waipuk [WHY-puhk] is also an assistant professor of American Indian Studies.

He sat down with KPBS Midday Edition host Jade Hindmon.

TAG: That was SD-SU tribal liaison Jacob Alvarado Waipuk [WHY-puhk] with our own Jade Hindmon.

You can find the full conversation on KPBS Midday Edition -- wherever you get your podcasts.

THE CALIFORNIA CENTER FOR THE ARTS IS A NORTH COUNTY HUB FOR CULTURE, ART AND COMMUNITY.

A FOUNDATION HAS MANAGED IT FOR 30 YEARS.

BUT NORTH COUNTY REPORTER TANIA THORNE SAYS A BUDGET DEFICIT FOR ESCONDIDO COULD MEAN A CHANGE.

ARTSCTR 1 (0:50) SOQ

The California Center for the Arts Foundation gets 600-thousand dollars a year from the city of Escondido to manage the arts center. But now Escondido faces an eleven-million dollar budget gap… and it’s put out a request for proposals to see if a new operator could, in the city’s words, “maximize community benefit and minimize financial subsidy requirements.” A review found the center was running at a loss a few years ago. But Jesse Gonzalez, the community advancement manager with the Center, says COVID had a lot to do with that. if you can't bring people together for a substantial amount of time, you know, the mission not necessarily tends to creep, but, you know, it's harder to get into those communities or build bridges into those communities. The city will be taking proposals until January 15th. Then the city council will decide who will run the center. TT KPBS News

SEAWORLD SAN DIEGO DOUBLED AS A GIANT CLASSROOM YESTERDAY FOR STEM… SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY, ENGINEERING AND MATH.

REPORTER JOHN CARROLL SAYS STUDENTS SPENT THE DAY LEARNING… AND HAVING SOME FUN.

SEAWORLDSTEM 1 :45 SOQ

ABOUT A THOUSAND STUDENTS FROM ALL OVER THE COUNTY… SOME AS FAR AWAY AS L-A… DESCENDED ON SEAWORLD THURSDAY FOR THE PARK’S SECOND STEM DAY. “There’s science behind everything and that is one thing that I think a lot of people don’t realize is that as you walk around SeaWorld, we have science surrounding you the entire visit.” THAT’S MIKE DUNN… HE’S RUN THE EDUCATION AND CONSERVATION DEPARTMENT HERE FOR 35 YEARS. HE SAYS NOTHING MAKES HIM HAPPIER THAN TO SPARK AN INTEREST IN STEM - IN STUDENTS. FOR JORIE NORTHUP, AN 8TH GRADER AT HIGH TECH MIDDLE MESA… THE DAY’S ACTIVITIES FALL RIGHT IN LINE WITH HER LIFE PLANS.“I want to be a zookeeper when I grow up, so definitely like - life goals.” THE PARK’S NEXT STEM DAY IS PLANNED FOR MARCH OF NEXT YEAR. JC, KPBS NEWS.

