Opening statements made in Bonhomme Richard arson trial

Listen • 12:30

Ways To Subscribe Apple

Google

Spotify

Stitcher

RSS

A military judge heard opening statements Monday in the trial of a sailor who is accused of setting a fire that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard. Plus, the city of San Diego is no longer requiring employees to take weekly COVID tests. And a dispute continues in El Cajon with the city pushing back against a San Diego County program that gives hotel rooms to the homeless.