Parents react to Oceanside school closure

Judge rules that uber and lyft drivers don’t qualify for benefits

County officials are moving forward with plans to tax cannabis businesses in unincorporated areas.

Voters approved Measure A, the Cannabis business tax, last year..

And yesterday (Tuesday) county supervisors voted to adopt an initial framework..

It calls for taxing retail dispensary sales and distribution at 2 percent..

While, growing operations could be charged up to 7 dollars per square foot.

A final vote will be taken next month, and if passed, the taxes would go into effect in July.

The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider is facing more fines for not meeting response times..

Falck has been fined in the past and the fire rescue department is hitting them with another 1.2 million dollars in penalties..

That’s for not meeting some response times during the last three months of last year.

The update is being presented to the city council’s public safety committee today (Wednesday).

At the meeting, fire officials will also share more details on their plan to take more control of the city’s emergency medical services..

It’s expected to continue raining off and on throughout the county today..

Heavy storms always present a flooding risk for San Diego’s low lying areas like Mission Valley..

First responders are reminding residents never to drive through standing water or around road closure signs.

The city does have sandbags available at a number of recreation centers, but the actual sand is not included.

From KPBS, you're listening to San Diego News Now.

Rideshare companies are celebrating a court ruling that upholds Prop 22… That’s a 2020 measure that lets their drivers be classified as independent contractors. But union leaders say it’s not good for workers. Here's reporter Kitty Alvarado.

PROP 22

Rideshare and delivery companies like Uber and Lyft poured millions into the Prop 22 campaign. They threatened to leave the state if it didn’t pass, saying it would be impossible to do business here.

Uber’s Chief Legal Officer says the ruling is a victory and said they are pleased “the court respected the will of the people.”

Prop 22 was a response to Assembly Bill 5, which required companies to classify rideshare drivers as employees… with benefits.

“were devastated on behalf of workers throughout California.”

Former Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher wrote AB5… but now, she is the leader of the California Labor Federation. She is disappointed with the ruling.

the appeals Court decided to stand with powerful corporations like Uber and Lyft over the needs of everyday workers.

The Service Employees International Union is expected to appeal the ruling to the State Supreme Court. Kitty Alvarado KPBS News

The county d-a’s office is going to develop an app that lets social workers more quickly connect unhoused people to shelters.

The county board of supervisors yesterday approved spending 10 million dollars to make it a reality

The D-A’s office says currently there’s nothing in place to let social workers know in real-time where available shelter beds are.

The app is trying to change that. it’s akin to hotel booking apps… letting workers know where available beds are and what services are available.

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell says it’s a good idea, but doubts that it would do anything to solve the homeless crisis.

HOMELESSAPP 2A (0:12)

“Unfortunately, this is almost the cart before the horse. We don't have those resources to actually fill up with the live bodies, so I'm not sure how technology is going to magically make that appear.”

The app is expected to be ready in six months.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continues to impact the industry with a new lack of trust from depositors everywhere.

Reporter M.G. Perez talked with San Diegans about what they thought about the bank’s failure .

SVBANK 1

Every weekday there is a lunch time rush of customers at ATMs across the business area near U-T-C in La Jolla.

Most people we talked with are very aware of the Silicon Valley Bank failure and they’re concerned…even if they are not customers of that bank…

SOT MOS #1 “it tells you they’re overleveraged and there’s no oversight…so the people eventually pay and the politicians do their thing.”

SOT MOS #2 “they’re making money off our money. I’m not saying that’s a bad thing because it’s a business…but at the end of the day you have to educate yourself about banks.”

Unlike the 2008 financial collapse…this government bailout is for depositors to get back their money…and not the banks themselves. MGP KPBS News.

Today (Wednesday) California officials are considering how to best manage the underwater parks strung out along the state’s coast. Environment Reporter Erik Anderson says a gathering in Monterey will help shape the future of Marine Protected Areas.

MPA 1

At the end of the last century, officials were looking for ways to revitalize California’s underwater habitats and fisheries. Their solution was the 1999 Marine Life Protection Act, which completely or partially protected about 16 percent of the state’s ocean habitats. California Fish and Game Commissioner Samantha Murray says it is an effort that’s largely succeeded.

Samantha Murray / California Fish and Game Commissioner

“We’ve got proof of concept. We can show that we can be the fourth biggest economy in the world in California. Have protective strong regulations in our ocean and be successful in doing both.”

There are 11 Marine Protected areas along the San Diego Coast scattered between Carlsbad and the International Border. A review covering the past decade found that the underwater reserves have largely delivered on the promise to revitalize ocean habitats.

Erik Anderson KPBS News

Oceanside Unified is closing an elementary school that the district says is literally on dangerous ground.

The decision to close Reynolds Elementary came at a special school board meeting Monday night.. parents pleaded to keep the school open but the board decided otherwise.. north county reporter Tania Thorne was at the meeting where tempers flared..

SCHOOLVOTE tt

