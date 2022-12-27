Travel woes continue at airports

Good Morning, I’m John Carroll….it’s Tuesday, December 27th

Travel woes continue at our local airports…

More on that next. But first... let’s do the headlines….######

A PACIFIC BEACH NEIGHBORHOOD IS STILL REELING FROM A CHRISTMAS DAY FIRE.

THE FIRE STARTED IN AN APARTMENT BUILDING UNDER CONSTRUCTION AT THE CORNER OF JEWELL AND HORNBLEND.

CRAIG NEWELL IS A BATTALION CHIEF WITH SAN DIEGO FIRE AND RESCUE.

PB FIRE 2A TRT 15

A fire like this in a building under construction is like building inside a tinderbox and so as soon as it got some heat it was unstoppable

THE FIRE DAMAGED TWO NEARBY HOMES AND SEVERAL CARS.

TWO FIREFIGHTERS WERE HURT DURING THE FIRE BUT RETURNED TO WORK THE SAME DAY.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS BEING INVESTIGATED.

########

Cooler temps and rain are on the horizon.

Alex Tardy from the National Weather Service says a system is brewing that has tropical moisture and a jet stream stretching all the way across the Pacific.

And it will be pointed directly at California.

TARDY 2A (:15)

So what it could result in is not just one storm, but a series of storms they’re going to hose down the entire west coast and yes even us in San Diego-could be talking a couple inches of rain by New Year’s Day.

The National Weather Service predicts rain starting tonight.

But the system could continue into the first week of the new year.

########

San Diego wants to recycle your Christmas tree.

Residents can drop off undecorated trees at one of 17 locations around the city…from now until January 23rd.

You can find a list of locations at kpbs.org

The city says the program helps reduce the amount of waste going to the Miramar landfill.

#########

From KPBS, you’re listening to San Diego News Now.Stay with me for more of the local news you need.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO A BLOCK>>

A record-setting winter freeze in many parts of the country continues to cause flight delays and cancellations at airports.

Here in San Diego, Southwest canceled nearly all of its flights yesterday (Monday).

Many travelers have been stranded for days in the San Diego International Airport.

That includes Patrick Guarino [Goh-REE-no], who's trying to return to Alabama

SDAIRPORT TRT :13

"So from Thursday to today, I've been on two canceled flights, three rebooked flights, the gate has changed multiple times on me. It just seems I am at their mercy to get home."

This is also the first holiday season amid a major rebuild of the airport's Terminal 1.

Things at the region’s other airport, aren’t looking great either.

The Tijuana airport has BEEN IN A STATE OF CHAOS SINCE FRIDAY NIGHT – WHEN DENSE FOG CANCELED ALL FLIGHTS.

EVEN THOUGH THE FOG CLEARED UP, THOSE TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS ARE STILL HERE.

Yesterday (MONDAY), MORE THAN HALF OF THE FLIGHTS OUT OF TIJUANA WERE EITHER DELAYED OR CANCELED.

RYAN MCCARGAR AND HIS FAMILY WERE AMONG THose STRANDED at the Tijuana airport. HE DESCRIBED A CHAOTIC SCENE.

TRAVEL 2A 0:07

“EVERYWHERE IS SUPER CROWDED, PEOPLE ARE LAYING ON THE GROUND SLEEPING IN DIFFERENT PLACES, PEOPLE ARE PULLING OUT THEIR BLANKETS, PULLING OUT THEIR LUGGAGE. EVERYONE IS SUPER CRAZY.”

MCCARGAR SAys some FAMILIES SPENT THE LAST THREE NIGHTS IN THE TIJUANA AIRPORT.

WITH ANOTHER STORM EXPECTED THIS WEEK, THE SITUATION MAY NOT GET ANY BETTER, AHEAD OF NEW YEAR’S EVE.

##########

ACADEMIC WORKERS HAVE RATIFIED A NEW UNION CONTRACT WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA. KPBS REPORTER TANIA THORNE SAYS THAT PUTS AN END TO A STRIKE THAT LASTED 40 DAYS

—------------------

UCREACT 1 (0:48) :58

BETTER WAGES, IMPROVED BENEFITS, AND WORKPLACE PROTECTIONS.

THESE ARE SOME OF THE THINGS OUTLINED IN THE CONTRACT UC ACADEMIC WORKERS APPROVED LATE FRIDAY.

BUT GETTING THERE WASN’T EASY- SAYS ZACH GOLDBERG

HE IS A STUDENT RESEARCHER AND INSTRUCTIONAL ASSISTANT AT UCSD.

"THIS IS THE LARGEST STRIKE IN ACADEMIC HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES."

ABOUT 48,000 UC WORKERS WENT ON STRIKE STARTING IN MID-NOVEMBER BEFORE THE AGREEMENT WAS REACHED.

A JOINT EFFORT THAT GOLDBERG SAYS WILL HELP EVERYONE INVOLVED WITH THE COST OF LIVING IN CALIFORNIA.

"EVERY WORKER IS GONNA SEE A SUBSTANTIAL AND MASSIVE RAISE THROUGH THE LIFE OF THIS CONTRACT."

THE NEW CONTRACTS GO INTO EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE IN PLACE THROUGH MAY 31, 20-25.

TT KPBS NEWS

##########

Navigating school can be a challenge for any student... but especially for those who are visually impaired.

In this story from September, KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez tells us how their special needs are being met and celebrated.

VISIONHELP trt 4:05 SOQ

SOUNDUP FULL 0410 10:12:24-10:12:29 “step up…the button’s in front…forward left…find the button that’s in front of you.” These very specific directions …are for a very specific young student.SOUND UP FULL 0412 10:18:14-10:18:19 “we use the back of the hand because we don’t know if there’s something on the button or if the button is hot.”15-year old Grace da-BEER-ee is feeling her way across Orange Avenue in Coronado…and listening to traffic all around her…SOUNDUP FULL 0412 10:20:03-10:20:07 “right off my right shoulder is where the cars should be…nicely done…”Grace has been blind since birth…because of an underdeveloped optic nerve that can’t carry messages from her eyes to her brain.CG: Grace Dabbieri/9th Grade Coronado High SchoolSOT: 0416 10:27:39-10:27:52 “it’s a bit scary at first because there are literal cars…but after doing it for a few years, it gets easier because I know what to expect. It just becomes something I do everyday.”SOUNDUP FULL 0411 10:15:51-10:15:56 “let’s give a safety sweep left to right…very nice…step up.” The voice she listens to belongs to Jim per-ON-di…an orientation and mobility specialist with the San Diego County Office of Education. He works with 5 or 6 visually impaired students every day… in districts from Coronado to San Ysidro …teaching them life skills and helping with accommodations for their school work.CG: Jim Perondi/SDCOE Orientation and Mobility Specialist

SOT: 0424 11:02:27-11:02:36 “it’s not about failure, it’s not about meeting my expectations. It’s about them reaching the highest level of independence that they can in the amount of time it takes to do that safely.” He has worked with Grace since she was in second grade. SOUNDUP FULL 0413 10:21:27-10:21:31 “I’m trailing the grassline that’s to my right..so I have a boundary.” She is now a freshman at Coronado High School…already enrolled in advanced placement computer science along with math and English classes. Grace is growing up with her other senses sharpened and has only a little interest in what she might never see …SOT 0416 10:32:48-10:33:02 “probably just al detachment and I lost the majority of my vision in my left eye and I didn’t get it back.” Sometimes, per-ON-di covers his one good eye so that he can relate to what his student is experiencing. A sense of humor also helps.SOT 0424 11:08:09-11:08:18 “they’re going to be able to make safe choices and stay out of the hospital…be patient so they don’t become a patient and be able to find the highest levels of independence that they can.” SOUNDUP FULL 0436 12:15:29 “what side of the door do we wait on…handle …handle side…very good” At San Ysidro Middle School …there is another student success story involving 12 year old Diego Caperon…also blind since my family…and I’ve heard the stars are pretty beautiful…I’d want to see the night sky…but I really don’t want sight…because I’d have to relearn everything.” per-ON-di has more than 16 years of experience …that includes time as an E-M-T, security officer, a credentialed special education teacher with a masters degree, a black belt in Brazilian ju-jitsu…and…HE is visually impaired.SOUND UP FULL (Jiu Jitsu 10.mov) :07-:10 slamming on matSOT 0424 11:03:16-11:03:24 “at 24 years old, I had an injury to my left eye where I had a retinbirth with prosthetics for both his eyes…He has never seen light or even shadows…only complete darkness. That has not stopped him from dreams of someday playing professional football.CG:Diego Caperon/7th Grade San Ysidro Middle SchoolSOT 0439 12:25:30-12:25:36 “I love football, yes….(what position do you play?) …I haven’t figured that out yet.”//12:25:30-12:25:36 “when I’m throwing the ball someone just makes noise…like they clap or something and I just throw it that direction.” Diego is supported by his visual impairment teacher, too. Tanya Gonzalez is another member of the San Diego County Office of Education team…Gonzalez is a person who can see and she says she has been educated by so many of her students who can not.CG: Tanya Gonzalez/Visual Impairment TeacherSOT 0433 12:04:49-12:04:58 “my students can generally tell if a person is naturally kind and good hearted not because of the way they look but by the way they’re interacted with.”Diego’s perseverence sets an example for all the other visually impaired students across the county …like him… who just want success and happiness…SOT 0439 12:27:32-12:27:41 “treat them normal…treat them the way normal people are treated…”That is a lesson for all of us… that is clear to see. MGP KPBS News.

Coming up.... A San Diego restaurant has been recognized as one of the best in the world.

We’ll have that story and more, next, just after the break.

<<<UNDERWRITING BREAK>>

######

<<<MUSIC BUMP INTO B BLOCK>>

For over a hundred years, the Michelin star has been an unparalleled sign of achievement in the culinary world.

One star is prestigious enough, but only the highest quality restaurants can aspire to a three-star designation.

And now, San Diego is home to one of them

Addison, housed at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, is the first restaurant in the region to receive the honor.

And at the center of this culinary vision is a San Diego native - Chef William Bradley.

Bradley spoke with Midday Edition’s Jade Hindmon about what it takes to head one of the best restaurants in the world.

MICHELIN STARS sdnn edit (nmw/jh) 4:33

Tag: That was Addison Executive Chef William Bradley, speaking with KPBS’s Jade Hindmon about his restaurant's recent Michelin 3 Star rating.

###########

Turner Classic Movies has just published a new book called “Viva Hollywood: The Legacy of Latin and Hispanic Artists in American Film.” KPBS arts reporter Beth Accomando spoke with the author Luis Reyes.

VIVAHOLLYWOOD (ba) 1:10 SOQ

Latin and Hispanic artists have made a huge impact on Hollywood. You’d be hard pressed to find moviegoers who have NOT heard of Robert Rodriguez, Salma Hayek or Jennifer Lopez. In his book “Viva Hollywood,” author Luis Reyes highlights these well known figures but also digs deeper to find amazing behind the scenes stories from classic Hollywood films.

CLIP Ladies and gentlemen, look at Kong. The 8th wonder of the world.

Films such as the 1933 King Kong that Reyes says you might not realize benefitted from a Mexican-born artist.

LUIS REYES Marcel Delgado. He was an art student who was discovered by Willis O'Brien. And Marcel Delgado was the one that actually molded and sculpted the creatures, particularly King Kong. Not only the little models that appear huge on the screen, but also a giant hand, a practical hand. The hand that grabbed Fay Wray. too.

That’s just one of many chapters that lift artists out of obscurity and into the spotlight. The book will make you want to seek out old classics to watch with new eyes. It also celebrates the long and diverse legacy of Latin and Hispanic artists, both behind and in front of the camera, who have helped move Hollywood forward to a more realistic portrayal of the Latinx experience on screen.

Beth Accomando, KPBS News.

<<<SHOW CLOSE>>>

That’s it for the podcast today. As always you can find more San Diego news online at KPBS dot org. I’m John Carroll, Debbie Cruz will be back tomorrow. Thanks for listening and have a great day.