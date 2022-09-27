Unauthorized immigration at historic levels

Good Morning, I’m Debbie Cruz….it’s Tuesday, September 27th.

Leonard Glenn Francis has requested asylum in Venezuela, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

Francis was captured in Venezuela last week after escaping from house arrest in San Diego early this month.

He escaped shortly before he was set to be sentenced for organizing one of the largest corruption scandals in Navy history.

Although the U-S and Venezuela have an extradition agreement, the two countries aren't on good terms.

Almost all of San Diego County is under a heat advisory through Wednesday.

Coastal areas could reach 90 degrees. And triple digit temperatures are expected in the valley areas – like Escondido, El Cajon and Santee

The National Weather Services’ Alex Tardy says the county-wide heat is drying up vegetation and increasing wildfire risk.

HEATWAVE 2A

when we go into October and we do start actually developing Santa Ana winds, the fuels are going to be receptive to burn.”

The National Weather Service is advising everyone to stay hydrated and limit their time outside.

STEALING AND SELLING CATALYTIC CONVERTERS IN CALIFORNIA WILL NO LONGER BE AN EASY CRIME.

THAT’s ACCORDING TO GOVERNOR GAVIN NEWSOM.

Newsom SIGNED LEGISLATION on Sunday that makes IT ILLEGAL FOR RECYCLERS TO BUY them FROM ANYONE OTHER THAN THE LEGAL OWNER OR A LICENSED DEALER.

ACCORDING TO THE NATIONAL INSURANCE CRIME BUREAU.There was a 3 hundred and 25 percent increase in claims filed for catalytic converter thefts between 20-19 and 20-20,

Unauthorized immigration across the southwest border is at historic levels.

Numbers released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection show there have been more than 1.9 million unauthorized migrant crossings in the last year.

inewsource border and immigration reporter Sofía Mejías-Pascoe spoke to KPBS' Andrew Bowen about what that means for San Diego.

MIGRANT 3:30 "...to address migrant crossings"

TAG: That was inewsource’s Sofía Mejías-Pascoe speaking with KPBS's Andrew Bowen.

LESS THAN TWO MONTHS AFTER DECLARING AN EMERGENCY OVER MONKEYPOX, SAN DIEGO COUNTY HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THINGS ARE IMPROVING, WITH MORE RESOURCES AVAILABLE.

THEY SAY THERE ARE JUST OVER 404 CASES HERE… BUT NO DEATHS…. KPBS REPORTER KITTY ALVARADO HAS AN UPDATE.

MPOX 1 :52 SOQ

The county health department says there’s been a slowdown in monkeypox cases.

We may have had a peak around August sixth … and we continue to to see a downward trend in cases

That’s Dr. Ankita Kadakia, the deputy public health officer for San Diego County. She says declaring a health emergency in August allowed the county to access state funding to build up its testing, vaccine supplies and infrastructure.

But because there was a vaccine shortage at first, using a different method to give the vaccines was a game changer.

that can give us up to five doses per vial…which definitely impacted epidemiology curve

And she says the county is able to offer more vaccination events.

High priority is given to gay and bisexual men, who are at high risk for the disease.

KAL KPBS.

San Diego County Supervisors Nora Vargas and Nathan Fletcher plan to ask their fellow supervisors to declare homelessness a health crisis.

That action would set the county up as a backbone for collaboration between the 18 incorporated cities in the region and the homeless task force… making it easier to develop a regional approach to homelessness … such as outreach services, mental health assistance and creating more affordable housing.

Supervisor Nora Vargas says it’s the county's responsibility to keep unsheltered individuals safe.

SOT EL CAJON 2A (0:15)

“Our commitment as a county is unwavering. We’re going to do everything that we can to make sure we use resources adequately. We need to not forget that these are human beings and we need to treat them with dignity and respect and they deserve to be treated that way.”

The proposal will be introduced at the board of supervisors meeting today.

##########

New research out of San Diego finds that certain types of air pollution can significantly affect the climate, depending on where it’s emitted. KPBS Environment Reporter Erik Anderson has details.

AEROSOL 1 (sea) soq :52

This is the first study to link aerosol pollution and climate related outcomes. Aerosols are tiny particles of material like soot from wildfires, or droplets of water from smokestacks or tailpipes. University of Texas researcher Geeta Persad is the co author with UC San Diego’s Jennifer Burney. Persad says aerosols can hurt human health and intensify the effect of greenhouse gas emissions on the climate.

AEROSOL 1A :14

Geeta Persad, University of Texas

00:10:06 – 00:10:20 “It is not surprising to see that they have a big impact on societal damages compared to carbon dioxide. What was surprising to me was to see how different those societal damages are, depending on who emits the aerosol.”

The study found different regions had different impacts. Weighing the health care costs of aerosol pollution may also encourage countries to collaborate on solutions.

Erik Anderson KPBS News

Governor Gavin Newsom has vetoed a bill that would have made kindergarten mandatory for every child in California.

The law had wide support from educators and a majority of state lawmakers.

KPBS Education Reporter M.G. Perez has more.

KINDERVETO 1 trt :55 soq

State Senate Bill 70 would have required all California children to complete kindergarten before entering the first grade.

California legislators passed it this session following a significant drop of 12-percent in kindergarten enrollment during the COVID crisis shutdowns.

But Governor Newsom vetoed the bill Sunday, saying there isn’t enough money in the state budget to add up to 20-thousand new public school students.

Judy Nguyen is a kindergarten teacher at High Tech High Mesa Elementary.

SOT: “I hope that more families enroll them in kindergarten and have them be here. It’s so important. I noticed such a big difference in the students that didn’t have the kindergarten year and the students that do have it.”

The current state budget does include a billion dollars for the expansion of transitional kindergarten which will eventually be offered to every 4-year old child. MGP KPBS News

Like so many businesses during the pandemic, a coffee shop in the Paradise Hills neighborhood of San Diego had to close soon after COVID hit. Now, KPBS reporter Claire Trageser has an update on what happened next.

______

COFFEESHOP (ct) 1 0:45 soq

As soon as it opened in 2017, Project Reo Collective was the place to be in the neighborhood.. People took meetings there, kids did homework. It became a watering hole for the community. But then COVID struck, and Project Reo Collective shut down in April 2020.

This past weekend, that changed. Original owners Tommy Daneyel and Walker had a grand opening for a new shop called The Mental Bar.

COFFEESHOP 1A

It was important for us to bring community space to this neighborhood. Where we are, there are no coffee shops that represent who we are. So we felt that it was important to bring something like that to this neighborhood.

It took two and a half years to reopen at a new location on Imperial Avenue in the Encanto neighborhood.

In addition to coffee, the shop will offer teas and food with a focus on wellness.

CT KPBS

