Marketplace is a public media outlet that produces broadcast shows, podcasts, digital reporting and more.

The Marketplace broadcast portfolio is heard by more than 10 million listeners each week on more than 800 public radio stations nationwide. We also reach more than 1.6 million listeners across our podcasts.

We’re committed to covering business and the economy in ways that everyone can understand, not just those on Wall Street. Our mission is to raise the economic intelligence of the country. To do that, we share economic perspectives and realities relevant to all communities — especially those who often go unrepresented in financial news.

Marketplace has won numerous awards for economic coverage, including the George Foster Peabody Award, the Gerald Loeb Award, Webby Award, SABEW Award, National Headliner Award and the Gracie Award.

Marketplace was founded in 1989. Produced on the West Coast, we also focus on geographic diversity in our reporting. We have bureaus in New York and Washington, D.C., and journalists and correspondents throughout the country and on three continents.

As a nonprofit news organization, Marketplace depends on funding from foundations, corporate underwriters, public radio stations and listener support.

