Explore Baja California with KPBS

KPBS offers a diverse and rich collection of podcasts and programs about the Baja California region.

PORT OF ENTRY PODCAST

New Season premieres March 15, 2023

Listen now: https://www.kpbs.org/podcasts/port-of-entry

These are cross-border stories that connect us. Border people often inhabit this in-between place. From KPBS and PRX, “Port of Entry” tells personal stories from this place — stories of love, hope, struggle and survival from border crossers, fronterizxs and other people whose lives are shaped around the wall. Rooted in San Diego and Tijuana, we are a transborder podcast for transborder people. We live life on la linea.



A cross-border theater production trying to change minds about the border In this episode we profile a bilingual theater experience called The Frontera Project. It is a company of Mexican and US artists that use theater, music, movement and play to actively engage the audience in conversation about life along the US/Mexico Border. Their mission is to encourage audiences to recognize each other across differences and to spark a dialogue about what divides us and what we share. Port of Entry is back, this time with a series of stories on how the border can change minds. Read More Listen • 24:09

CROSSING SOUTH

Season 12 premieres Thursday, April 20, 2023

Watch Seasons 1-11 now: https://video.kpbs.org/show/crossing-south/ and the PBS App

Coming to KPBS in April 2023, CROSSING SOUTH, now in its 12th season, continues to explore Tijuana and Northern Baja California. Bilingual travel companion and host Jorge Meraz takes you on a journey and demystifies the area. Get to know the people, vernacular, foods, customs and places frequented by the locals.

Season 12 will include trips to Tijuana’s bustling factory industry, over-the-top crepe cakes, a visit to a homeless shelter, a thriving "Star Wars" fan club, a gastro-cinema, salsa dancing lessons, Japanese waffles, an arm wrestling club, and a tour of the art headquarters of Mexico. There's a lot to learn and fun to have right next door on CROSSING SOUTH.

CROSSING SOUTH: Blues Against Hunger & Rancho Tecate

LA FRONTERA WITH PATI JINICH

New Season premieres April 2023

Watch Season 1 of LA FRONTERA now with KPBS Passport: video.kpbs.org/show/la-frontera-pati-jinich/episodes

A new season of LA FRONTERA is about to drop! Season 2 premieres in 3 parts beginning in April. This time we go to the western part of the border from SoCal/Baja, to Arizona/Sonora, and New Mexico/Chihuahua. Get a sneak peek of Season 2:

La Frontera with Pati Jinich | Season 2 | Official Preview | PBS

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE, Season 7: Baja

Watch episodes: https://video.kpbs.org/show/patis-mexican-table/and the PBS App

Savor the sights, sounds and flavors of the U.S.-Mexico border alongside acclaimed James Beard Award-winning chef Pati Jinich, host of PBS’s PATI’S MEXICAN TABLE, as she experiences the region’s rich culture, people and cuisine.

Season 7 takes us to the Baja California Peninsula — a place with a unique history and a regional cuisine in the making. Pati embarks on the ultimate road trip from the quintessential border town of Tijuana to the crashing waves at the tip of Cabo San Lucas. Pati explains the legends, history, and uses of ingredients and dishes unique to the region — deep sea fishing, the boom in Mexican wines and olive oil, the brewing modern culinary takes, and the irresistible street food. Back home, Pati takes all the lessons learned and the inspiration to show us how to create easy, accessible Baja-inspired menus.

PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Season 7: Trailer

"Journeys of Harry Crosby"

Watch now: https://video.kpbs.org/video/journeys-of-harry-crosby-sbilxs/ and the PBS App

A wonderful chronicle of the life and career of renowned photographer and author Harry Crosby that lets the viewer experience Harry's travels in Baja California through a rich assortment of his photographs and beautiful contemporary footage of the magic peninsula. At 92, Harry remains passionate and engaging about the people and places he was able to capture on film for future generations.

Journeys of Harry Crosby

HISTORIC PLACES WITH ELSA SEVILLA, Season 7

Watch now: video.kpbs.org/show/historic-places-elsa-sevilla-californias-history and the PBS App

HISTORIC PLACES is an Emmy-Nominated and Award-Winning documentary series hosted by journalist Elsa Sevilla. Elsa connects viewers to the region's past as she explores historic sites, museums, cemeteries and parks and chats with local experts on the various people who lived there.

Baja California Series Part III

