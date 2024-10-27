Give Now
Celebrate memories of lost loved ones on KPBS' digital community altar

Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a popular Mexican tradition devoted to celebrating death, life and memories of the departed. Its roots date back to before the arrival of the Spanish to the Indigenous peoples of Mexico, who held parties to help guide the departed to their final place of rest. It was also believed that the dead could return to the world of the living — at least temporarily.

This year KPBS is hosting a digital community ofrenda, or altar, where the community was able to submit a memory celebrating loved ones who have passed away.

View the Digital Altar

Oceanside Dia de los Muertos Festival

Oceanside Dia de los Muertos Festival

Sunday, October 27, 2024 from 10 AM to 5 PM
Oceanside Civic Center
Free

Día de los Muertos Celebration: Mariachi Los Camperos

Saturday, October 26, 2024 from 6 PM to 9 PM
The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Starting at $33
Día de Los Muertos Paint and Sip

Día de Los Muertos Paint and Sip

Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 6 PM to 8 PM
Vino Migrante
$45.00
Día Los Muertos Mixology and Catarina Contest Fundraiser

Dia De Los Muertos Mixology & Catarina Contest Fundraiser

Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 5 PM to 9 PM
Where 2 Or More Gather
$75.00
2024 Dia de los Muerto San Diego

2024 Día de Los Muertos

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10:30 AM
Ongoing until November 3, 2024
Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
Free
2024 Dia de los Muerto San Diego

2024 Día de Los Muertos

Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 10:30 AM
Ongoing until November 3, 2024
Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
Free
4th Annual Dia de los Muertos Celebration

4th Annual Día de los Muertos Celebration

Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 3 PM to 8 PM
Downtown Chula Vista
Free
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos in the Gaslamp Quarter

Celebrate Día de los Muertos in the Gaslamp Quarter

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 10:30 AM
Gaslamp Quarter
Día de los Muertos celebration

Día de los Muertos celebration at the Sherman Heights Community Center

Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 2 PM
Ongoing until November 2, 2024
Sherman Heights Community Center
City Heights El Dia de Muertos '24

City Heights El Dia de Muertos '24

Saturday, November 16, 2024 from 10:45 AM to 6 PM
Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park
Free