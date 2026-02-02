KPBS Listens
KPBS Listens
KPBS Listens is about you, our community members. You tell us what is important and why. There are a few ways we listen to the community, which include:
- Convening small conversations
- Conducting individual surveys
- Inviting story ideas from the public
Whatever way the listening happens, it can often result in content inspired by your input.
You can identify these people-powered stories by looking for the bird with a mic icon. Here is the latest content.
Your Stories
You Told Us
We launched KPBS Listens by undertaking a county-wide listening tour, with particular focus on underserved communities. We surveyed more than 300 of you. We learned you want:
Map of ZIP Codes Where We Listened
Map with zip codes where we listened
Series
This video series chronicles KPBS Video Journalist Mikey Damron's personal youth sports journey and provides insight from coaches, trainers and doctors about what parents should know about sports and safety.
Series
Playgrounds aren’t just outdoors anymore, and childhood is spent increasingly on screens, in digital spaces. ScreenTime features conversations, resources, and practical information to help parents navigate the challenges that come with parenting in the digital age.
Page
Línea Directa is a space for our Spanish-speaking community in San Diego and Tijuana where we share useful information and stay in touch. Línea Directa is a direct way to connect with our news team, share your questions, concerns, and comments, and let us know what information you need — all via WhatsApp.
Frequently Asked Questions
As a public media station, we pride ourselves on knowing our community, but we think there is room to learn even more. That’s the idea behind KPBS Listens, an initiative that invites you—a member of the communities of San Diego and Imperial counties—to tell us about the things that are important to you. What makes your neighborhood special? How can KPBS better serve you?
We believe listening will help us foster a deeper connection and stronger relationship with our community. That deeper connection will help us bring you more of the information and resources you want and need. The goal is to make our exchanges with you relevant, compelling, and useful.
KPBS has convened conversations and created content based on what we learned from listening. Links to the most recent of these are at the top of the page.
You can sign up for the KPBS Listens eblast for the most recent people-powered stories. Click the link below.
Subscribe
Stay up to date with community-inspired content by signing up for the KPBS Listens e-blast.
You may receive invitations and other communications from KPBS. You will be able to manage email preferences any time.