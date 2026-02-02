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KPBS Listens

KPBS Listens

KPBS Listens is about you, our community members. You tell us what is important and why. There are a few ways we listen to the community, which include:

  • Convening small conversations
  • Conducting individual surveys
  • Inviting story ideas from the public

Whatever way the listening happens, it can often result in content inspired by your input.
You can identify these people-powered stories by looking for the bird with a mic icon. Here is the latest content.

You Told Us

We launched KPBS Listens by undertaking a county-wide listening tour, with particular focus on underserved communities. We surveyed more than 300 of you. We learned you want:

300+ Surveys
Top Issues, Homelessness and housing, Public Safety and Crime, Environment, Education and Youth Services, and Social Justice and Equality
You want reporting that empowers people to take meaningful action.
You like seeing KPBS present in your community.
You see KPBS as a community connector and convener.
More than one-third interviewed were between the ages of 25 and 49.

Map of ZIP Codes Where We Listened

Map with zip codes where we listened
Bird on microphone graphic

Interested in telling us what you think?

We are eager to hear from you.

Take the Survey

Game-Time Decision
Series
Game-Time Decision
This video series chronicles KPBS Video Journalist Mikey Damron's personal youth sports journey and provides insight from coaches, trainers and doctors about what parents should know about sports and safety.
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ScreenTime
Series
ScreenTime
Playgrounds aren’t just outdoors anymore, and childhood is spent increasingly on screens, in digital spaces. ScreenTime features conversations, resources, and practical information to help parents navigate the challenges that come with parenting in the digital age.
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Page
Línea Directa
Línea Directa is a space for our Spanish-speaking community in San Diego and Tijuana where we share useful information and stay in touch. Línea Directa is a direct way to connect with our news team, share your questions, concerns, and comments, and let us know what information you need — all via WhatsApp.
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Frequently Asked Questions

As a public media station, we pride ourselves on knowing our community, but we think there is room to learn even more. That’s the idea behind KPBS Listens, an initiative that invites you—a member of the communities of San Diego and Imperial counties—to tell us about the things that are important to you. What makes your neighborhood special? How can KPBS better serve you?

Subscribe

Stay up to date with community-inspired content by signing up for the KPBS Listens e-blast.
You may receive invitations and other communications from KPBS. You will be able to manage email preferences any time.