As a public media station, we pride ourselves on knowing our community, but we think there is room to get to know you even better. That’s the idea behind KPBS Listens, an initiative we’ve launched that invites you—a member of the communities of San Diego and Imperial counties—to tell us about the things that are important to you. We are a naturally curious bunch and learn by listening. We want to know about the issues that are important to you. What makes your neighborhood special? Most importantly, how can KPBS better serve you?

Questions? Interested in being interviewed? Contact Us

We believe the answers to these questions will help us foster a deeper connection and stronger relationship with our community. That deeper connection will help us bring you more of the information and resources you want and need. The goal is to make our exchanges with you relevant, compelling, and useful.

You Have Our Undivided Attention

Interested in participating? You can do so a couple of ways.

KPBS Listens is hitting the road. Look for us in your neighborhood, your local library or community festival. We will have tables at these locations, where we invite members of the public to be interviewed one on one. Check back for our interactive map that will show upcoming listening events.

Also, you can fill out the contact form here and let us know you’d like to participate in an interview. One of our listeners will get back to you.

As a public media station, we do a lot of talking. Now it’s our turn to listen. We can’t wait to learn more about you.

