STEVEN RAICHLEN'S PROJECT FIRE: Wagyu Demystified

Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with KPBS Video App

Wagyu, "Japanese cow" literally, was once an obscure cattle breed from Japan. Today, it's on restaurant menus and in butcher shops around the world. Get ready for a sumptuous Japanese A5 Rib-Eye with sesame salt and grilled rice cakes, followed by wagyu steak tomahawks with fire-roasted marrow. Then feast your eyes on wagyu smash burgers with parmesan crisps.

Steven's guest is David Olson from Live Fire Republic.

About Season 4:

This season is jam-packed with new content, attractions, and recipes. For starters, Steven is working in a new location – the series’ first-ever urban setting – the mecca of Midwestern barbecue: St. Louis, Missouri. Featuring 13 half-hour episodes, this season is sure to inspire viewers to take their grilling game to the next level.

