Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2 / On demand with PBS Video App

Television and film have long depicted Native Americans in the past tense. It's time to shine a light on the present-day experiences of Native young adults - and explore what's possible for their futures. In ROADTRIP NATION "Native American Roadtrip," Native leaders are telling their stories in their own words and illuminating the path for Native youth everywhere. Follow the journey of three Native young adults as they road-trip across the country to explore the possibilities.

Courtesy of American Public Television Ben Jacobs, member of the Osage Nation from northeast Oklahoma.

The three "roadtrippers" also reflect a snapshot of the diversity of cultures and experiences of modern Native youth. Over three weeks, the trio travels across the Southwest to sit down with Indigenous leaders who are making art, building businesses, conducting research, and shaping policy - all with the tenets of community and kinship at the forefront of their work.

As the "roadtrippers" reconcile the past of their people with their possibilities for the future, they begin to realize that their ideas of personal success are becoming more and more intertwined with their desire to uplift their communities - and protect the lands they're crossing.

ROADTRIP NATION: Native Way Forward

Watch On Your Schedule:

The film is available on demand

Presented by KQED. Distributed by American Public Television.