University of San Diego faculty on strike Wednesday and Thursday

Adjunct faculty in the University of San Diego’s College of Arts and Sciences went on strike Wednesday over what they called an unfair labor practice by the university.

The faculty members joined the Service Employees International Union Local 721 last summer and started negotiating a contract in September. They say the university cut courses without bargaining over the impact on union members.

Theatre lecturer Soroya Rowley said she’s taught two classes each fall for the last four years. She’s not scheduled to teach any in Fall 2025.

“They wouldn't engage in any of our proposals of how to mitigate the negative effects that course cancellations have on our members and on the students,” she said. “Now we're looking at fall, and there are 60 people that typically teach in the fall that are not currently on the schedule.”

The union is calling for salary increases and compensation if classes are cancelled before the semester starts, according to the university .

Jessica White, an adjunct professor of sociology, said that could give faculty like her more stability. She teaches four classes at USD and three at a local community college.

“It's not easy,” she said. “But as a single person supporting myself in San Diego in a system that doesn't give me guaranteed work, I essentially am afraid to say no to anything that's offered to me.”

Adjunct faculty teach more than half of undergraduate students in the College of Arts and Sciences, according to the union . English student Marianne Garcia and her friends brought donuts to the faculty on strike.

“Some of the nontenured professors that I've had are some of the best professors that I've had at USD, and really made my experience,” she said. “Knowing that they wouldn't be here doing what they love and what they're passionate about, that would be a real disappointment.”

The union’s salary and benefits demands would cost more than $6.5 million, the university said last month .

“While USD respects employees’ rights to free speech and assembly, the university also has a responsibility to ensure students can complete coursework and maintain their academic standing, especially those who are graduating soon or have scholarships or other visa requirements,” university spokesperson Elena Gomez wrote in a statement Wednesday. “USD has negotiated throughout the process in good faith, and our goal is to reach a mutually acceptable collective bargaining agreement with our (nontenure track) colleagues represented by the SEIU.”

Striking faculty members plan to picket again on Thursday.