AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Breakfast Baking

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand

On this episode, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison make showstopping Yeasted Doughnuts. Testing expert Jack Bishop challenges Bridget and Julia to a vegan chocolate ice-cream tasting. Test cook Becky Hays makes Bridget Banana Muffins with Coconut and Macadamia.

Daniel J. van Ackere Banana Muffins with Coconut and Macadamia

ATK2220-RecipeCard-Yeasted Doughnuts.pdf Our yeasted doughnuts are moist but light with a tender chew and restrained sweetness, thanks to a careful balance of fat, sugar, and moisture in the dough. We chilled the dough overnight—a step called cold fermentation—so that it was faster to make the doughnuts in the morning. The dough also developed more complex flavor and was easier to handle when cold. Shutting the cut doughnuts in the oven with a loaf pan of boiling water—a makeshift baker's proof box—encouraged them to rise quickly; we then briefly fried them on both sides in moderately hot oil until they turned golden brown. We dipped them in a thin, fluid confectioners' sugar–based glaze, which set into a sheer, matte shell. Download attachment To view PDF files, download Acrobat Reader

