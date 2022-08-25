POV: Faya Dayi

Premieres Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV / On demand with PBS Video App

A hypnotic immersion in the world of Harar, Ethiopia, a place where one commodity – khat, a euphoria-inducing plant – holds sway over the rituals and rhythms of everyday life, “Faya Dayi” captures intimate moments in the lives of everyone from the harvesters of the crop to people lost in its narcotic haze to a desperate but determined younger generation searching for an escape from political strife.

Official selection 2021 Sundance Film Festival. Shortlisted, 94th Academy Awards®. For more information, visit the official film website, "Faya Dayi" is on Instagram + @FayaDayi on Twitter

Courtesy Feyatey LLC Habu Abdella in "Faya Dayi"

